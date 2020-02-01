KENDALLVILLE — Sometimes it’s as simple as making shots.
East Noble (8-7, 3-2 NE8) struggled to do that against Norwell on Saturday night and lost 45-36 in a key Northeast 8 Conference game.
The home Knights shot 12-of-39 from the field (31%) but didn’t make a single shot during the fourth quarter. They only scored three points, which all came from Hayden Jones at the free-throw line. He finished with 12 points, all in the second half, while Nate Dickson led the way with 14 points, including four three-pointers.
East Noble coach Ryan Eakins liked the ball movement, the patience and spacing his team had in the first half, but they just couldn’t find the bottom of the bucket.
“We got so many wide open, good looks. We were getting whatever we wanted on the offensive end in the first half. We just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hole,” Eakins said.
East Noble jumped out to a 7-0 lead, including a three and a putback from Gage Ernsberger.
Then, Norwell’s Will Geiger scored the next 11 points before he went to the bench with two fouls with 5:36 left in the second quarter. He led all scorers with 16 points and made seven shots in a row after missing his first one of the night.
With one of the best players in the conference on the bench, East Noble needed to take advantage, but it still struggled offensively to make shots.
Brooks Miller hit a three in the final minute to make it 20-15 at halftime.
Norwell (15-1, 5-0) quickly pushed its lead to double digits to start the second half with a pair of threes from Conner Torson and Luke McBride.
Jones and Dickson kept their team in it by scoring all of their team’s points in the third quarter. Jones scored his first bucket of the game with 6:59 left in the third, then Dickson hit back-to-back threes to cut the lead back down to seven, 32-25, with 3:50 left in the third. He hit another to keep the deficit at seven right before the buzzer to end the quarter.
With 7:33 left in the game, Geiger picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench once again. However, East Noble couldn’t take advantage. Norwell outscored East Noble 10-5 on Saturday with its best player not in the game.
“I thought we struggled more when he was on the bench than when he was in the game. It was almost like we relaxed, maybe we thought they couldn’t offensive rebound with him on the bench,” Eakins said.
Torson led Norwell with three offensive rebounds, Geiger finished with a total of seven rebounds.
The visiting Knights only scored five points in the final period, but the home team couldn’t find their own shot to make the difference less than five points the rest of the way.
“I thought we lost the game well before the fourth quarter. We kept pushing that line and could never quite get over the hump,” Eakins said.
With the win, Norwell moves into sole possession of first in the Northeast 8. East Noble falls two games back with two more conference games left, including a trip to Bellmont Thursday.
