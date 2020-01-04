KENDALLVILLE — The loudest applause during East Noble’s 46-25 win over Concord came when Hayden Jones was honored with a game ball after he broke the program’s assist record set by Dennis Smith in 1975.
Jones finished with five assists in the victory to put him at 415 career assists, breaking Dennis Smith’s mark of 411 set in 1975.
“It’s pretty cool,” Jones said on breaking the record. “But there’s nothing more important than playing with my teammates. There’s nobody I’d rather pass the ball to, to give me those assists.”
“He’ll go down in East Noble history as one of the best players ever to put on an East Noble uniform. There’s no doubt about it,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said.
Other than that moment, it was so quiet in the Big Blue Pit you could hear conversations going on in the upper level because of how slow and methodical the Minutemen made the game on Saturday night.
“No question it was an ugly game. They just want to grind you, and they want to beat you 40-38. They’re only averaging 36 points a game on the year,” Eakins said. “We only gave them 22 points through 31 minutes. Really proud of our guy’s defensive effort.”
East Noble (3-3) brought in the reserves with a minute to go and Concord (0-7) hit one finally three in the waning seconds of the game.
The Knights, which came into Saturday’s game off an emotional win over Northridge on Friday, took almost a quarter to wake up out of their sleepy daze, and the Minutemen led 11-9 after the first period.
But East Noble locked down Concord on the defensive end and didn’t allow another point until 4.3 left in the first half. The Knights scored the first 11 points of the quarter, then finished the period on a buzzer-beater from Jones.
“I think we’re starting to find our identity and who we really are,” Jones said. “We’ve gotten more disciplined on defense, and I think that’s what’s really turned a corner for us.”
The Minutemen went 13:52 between made field goals, which stretched from the end of the first quarter to midway through the third.
The Knights took advantage and slowly built their lead to as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.
It was a balanced scoring effort the East Noble. Jones led the way with 13 points, Nate Dickson added nine, Chris Hood seven and Gage Ernsberger and Brooks Miller each with six. Payton Fish led Concord with nine points.
East Noble finished with more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds, which allowed for more than double the shot attempts than the Minutemen, and ended up with 22 total rebounds.
The schedule gets more difficult for the Knights starting on Tuesday at Westview.
