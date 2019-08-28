Cross Country Cougar girls victorious
BUTLER — Central Noble runners claimed the first five places in Tuesday’s meet with Eastside and Hamilton.
Hamilton had two finishers and Eastside had one.
The Cougars’ Kylie Zumbrun was first in the girls’ race at 24 minutes, 29.7 seconds. Hamilton’s Estelle Kartheiser was sixth at 28:43. Eastside’s Kennedy Helbert was seventh at 31:24.
Madison Vice was Central Noble’s second runner to cross the finish line, followed by Viktorija Stump, Michaela Rinehold and Angie Price.
In the boys’ meet, Eastside put all five of its runners in the top 10. Hamilton had four finishers and Central Noble had three runners.
The Blazers’ Gezahagne Biddle was first overall at 18 minutes, 8.2 seconds. Teammate Konner Lower was second at 19:28.3.
Central Noble’s Noah Shepherd was third at 21:02.8. Hamilton’s Jordan Fuller placed fourth at 21:05.1.
Ranked Westview boys defeat 3 teams on Tuesday
ELKHART — The Warrior boys defeated Elkhart Memorial, Elkhart Central and Bethany Christian in a meet on Tuesday.
The wins pushed Westview coach Les Hively’s career wins in dual matches to 100.
The Warriors had four finishers in the top five to score 25 five points. Memorial finished second with 40, followed by Central with 55 and Bethany at 119.
Spencer Carpenter finished in first with a time of 17:05.39, followed by his brother Remington in second at 17:07.55. Anthony Sanchez came in fourth and Anthony Schwartz followed in fifth.
Lyndon Miller came in 13th, ahead of Dominic Hostetler in 19th and Andrew Cupp in 22nd.
Heights competes in tri-meet
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights competed in the tri-meet with Elkhart Christian and Concord on Tuesday.
The Panther boys lost by the score 15-50 to both Concord and Elkhart Christian.
The girls did not score with only four runners competing. Allison Steele led the Panthers with a second-place finish with a time 23:10.
Boys Soccer Cougars too much for PH
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights 7-0.
Ryan Schroeder and Austin Kugler each had two goals and two assists for the Cougars (1-1-1). Danny Leffers had a goal and an assist.
Rece Vice and Jonah Hopf also scored for Central Noble. Josh Rawles and Micah Schoeff each had an assist.
“Despite a slow start the team came together in the middle of the first half and played good team soccer, netting 5 before the half time whistle blew,” CN assistant coach Alex Baierle said.
Knights top Legends
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble won 6-2 over Fort Wayne North Side on a rainy Monday evening.
Michael Klein scored twice to lead the Knights. Cristian Sanchez, Ben Jansen, Amin Abdullah and Mo Alasal also had a goal apiece.
In Goshen, the Westview boys were beaten 8-1.
Jack McCoy scored the lone goal for the Warriors in the loss.
Girls Soccer Tough loss for East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Blackhawk Christian 1-0 on a goal in the final minute.
Quinn Doden scored for the Braves with 22 seconds left in regulation time. The Knights are 0-2.
Lakers defeat Central Noble
ALBION — Lakeland defeated Central Noble 5-2 on Tuesday night.
The Cougars got on the board first with an unassisted goal by Brooklyn Johnson, and held a 1-0 lead at the half.
The Lakers scored four goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half before Johnson added another goal to cut the lead to 4-2. The visitors added one more with just over five minutes left.
Warriors downed at home by the NorthWood Panthers
EMMA — Westview lost 3-1 to the Panthers on Tuesday.
Isabelle Helmuth scored the lone goal for the Warriors, and Hailee Caldwell had seven saves in goal.
Boys Tennis Chargers get past Fremont
FREMONT — West Noble got past Fremont 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday.
Both Charger doubles teams won their matches 6-4, 6-4. That’s Brayden Bohde and Dillan Sumowski at No. 1 and J.J. Jacobs and Logan Jacobs at No. 2 for West Noble (3-0, 1-0 NECC).
Sophomores Nick Miller at No. 2 and Josh Sherbondy at No. 2 won hard-fought singles wins for the Eagles (2-4, 0-1). They each won a tiebreaker to win a set.
The Chargers won the junior varsity dual 4-2. West Noble had a singles win from Wes Shaw and won all three doubles matches. The team of Luke Schermerhorn and Nevin Phares won two matches, the duo of Brogan Jones and Caleb Thompson won once. Fremont has singles wins from Logan Campbell and Lukas Berlew.
West Noble 3, Fremont 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Ethan Bock 6-0, 6-0. 2. Nick Miller (F) def. Chris Miller 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2. 3. Josh Sherbondy (F) def. Nate Shaw 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumowski (WN) def. Evan Towns-Sam Verdin 6-4, 6-4. 2. J.J. Jacobs-Logan Jacobs (WN) def. Nick Rutherford-Alex Chilenski 6-4, 6-4.
Cougars fall to Wawasee
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Wawasee 5-0 on Tuesday.
Cougar Austin Smith lost at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-1. The No. 1 doubles team of Owen Darland and Aiden Miller fell to a Warrior duo 6-0, 6-1. CN’s Austin Frey lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Central Noble forfeited at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Warriors take down Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — Westview was able to defeat Northridge by the score of 4-1 in a non-conference match on Tuesday.
The Warriors swept the singles with No. 1 singles Kurtis Davis, Justin Schwartz at No. 2 and Isaiah Hostetler at No. 3 singles all winning. The No. 2 doubles duo of Tim Brandenberger and Brady Hostetler were able to outlast the Northridge pair.
Westview 4, Northridge 1
Singles: 1. Kurtis Davis (WV) def. Gabe Rodino 6-1, 6-1. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Grant Martin 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Cameron Henry 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Aaron Cripe-Evan Nay (N) def. Will Clark-Elijah Hostetler 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. 2. Tim Brandenberger-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Cole Miller-Collin Seegert 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Volleyball
Knights sweep North Side
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Fort Wayne North Side 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 Monday at the Big Blue Pit. The Knights are 2-2.
East Noble’s junior varsity and freshman teams swept the Legends in two sets.
The Knights are back in action on Thursday at home against a strong Garrett club. The Railroaders do not have a freshman team. The JV match will start at 6 p.m.
Lakers lose close match
SYRACUSE — Lakeland lost to Wawasee 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 Monday.
Bailey Hartsough had 13 kills and nine digs for the Lakers (2-3). Lilly Baird had 16 assists, seven digs and three kills. Kelsie Bowling had five aces and four kills. Jennifer West had two solo blocks and a block assists.
On Saturday, Lakeland went 2-1 at North Miami’s Tomahawk Tournament. Along with three-set wins over North Miami and Oak Hill, the Lakers lost to Northwestern 25-19, 25-17.
Warriors fall to Jimmies
ELKHART — Westview lost to Jimtown 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 in a non-conference match on Monday.
Payton May had 19 kills, 13 digs, three aces and a block for the Warriors. Gloria Miller had 18 digs, 13 kills and two aces. Hallie Mast had 20 assists and 11 digs.
The Jimmies won the junior varsity match 25-8, 25-17. Kyla Smart had six digs and Hannah Martin had three kills for Westview.
On Tuesday, Prairie Heights beat the host Warriors 3-1 in an NECC match.
The Panthers won 21-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13.
Morgan Bachelor led Heights with 37 assists and 10 digs. Kalli Aaron hit 18 kills and six blocks, and Amy German scored 25 digs.
Girls Golf Westview edges West Noble
LAGRANGE — The Warriors defeated the Chargers in an NECC match at Heron Creek on Tuesday.
The two teams tied with a score of 236, but West Noble doesn’t have a fifth golfer, so Lillian Eash’s 70 broke the tie.
However, the Chargers’ Hannah Godfrey was the individual medalist with 39.
The Warriors were led by Chelsea Weaver’s 48, followed by Ava Brown at 56, Hope Haarer with 64 and Hannah Klein’s 68.
For the rest of the West Noble lineup, Kacee Click shot 58, ahead of Abi Hawn with 69 and Mykalie Nichols at 70.
High Schools Baseball, softball sectional assignments approved
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive Committee approved the sectional assignments in baseball and softball for the 2020 and 2021 seasons on Monday.
The sectional tournament hosts in those sports, along with other spring sports, will be announced in February.
Listed below are area softball and baseball sectional assignments.
Local Softball Sectionals for 2020 and 2021
Class 4A, Sectional 5: Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Northrop, Snider, Leo
Class 3A, Sectional 21: Jimtown, Lakeland, NorthWood, Wawasee, West Noble
Class 3A, Sectional 22: Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Garrett, New Haven.
Class 2A, Sectional 35: Central Noble, Fairfield, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview.
Class 2A, Sectional 36: Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, Bishop Luers, South Adams, Woodlan.
Class 1A, Sectional 51: Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Canterbury, Fremont, Lakewood Park Christian.
Local Baseball Sectionals for 2020 and 2021
Class 4A, Sectional 5: Carroll, DeKalb, East Noble, Northrop, Snider
Class 3A, Sectional 21: Jimtown, Lakeland, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, Wawasee, West Noble
Class 3A, Sectional 22: Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Concordia, Garrett, Leo, New Haven.
Class 2A, Sectional 35: Bremen, Central Noble, Fairfield, LaVille, Prairie Heights, Westview.
Class 2A, Sectional 36: Adams Central, Bluffton, Churubusco, Eastside, South Adams, Woodlan.
Class 1A, Sectional 51: Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian Academy, Blackhawk Christian, Canterbury, Fremont, Hamilton, Lakewood Park Christian.
Pro Baseball TinCaps win vs. Whitecaps
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Fort Wayne came back to beat West Michigan 6-4 Monday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.
The TinCaps scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning after trailing 3-0. The Whitecaps helped Fort Wayne in that big inning with three errors.
Justin Lopez had run-scoring singles in the seventh and eighth innings for the TinCaps (26-37 second half, 59-72 overall before Tuesday night).
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Omar Cruz allowed one unearned run and four hits in four and one-third innings with a walk and seven strikeouts. Andrew Dean (1-0) was the winning pitcher in relief. Franklin Van Gurp pitched two scoreless innings and got out of trouble in the ninth to get the save. West Michigan put two runners on with nobody out, but did not score.
Riley Greene had two hits for the Whitecaps (25-38, 46-86), including a two-run double in the fifth inning. Wenceel Perez had two hits and two runs scored.
