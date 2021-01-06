ALBION — Central Noble has had some magical moments from time to time in boys basketball. But that program has never had a scorer as electrifying as Connor Essegian.
Essegian made that official on Tuesday night as he become the all-time leading scorer in the Cougars' 56-21 beatdown of Wawasee.
CN (7-1) was efficient with a tinge of revenge, shooting 62% from the floor (23-37), including 7-of-13 from three-point range.
The Cougars have lost to the Warriors the last two seasons since the series has been renewed. In fact, it was CN's first win over Wawasee since February 2012, ending the losing streak at three games.
Essegian was part of the enslaught that had the Cougars up 31-6 at the half. He helped start it with a dunk off a CN steal 1 minute, 56 seconds into the contest. Wawasee held the ball after winning the opening tip before giving it away.
Essegian ran off eight straight points in a span of 1:12 to build the Cougar lead to 21-4 and pass the 1,251 points of 1977 graduate Mike Young.
Essegian hit a three-pointer a little to the right of the top of the key at the 6:31 mark of the second quarter off a pass from freshman Jackson Andrews as Central Noble was running a weave. That gave Essegian points 1,250, 1,251 and 1,252 and put the Cougars up 19-4.
"It's just a relief," Essegian said. "For 2 and a half seasons, my teammates had a lot to do with it.
"It's an honor. Records are hard to break. I thank God for guiding me on this journey and giving me the abilities to do this."
Essegian ended up with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. He has 1,261 career points heading into tonight's home game with Bluffton.
Cougar coach John Bodey has had players flourish in his motion offense. He coached two 1,000-point scorers at his alma mater Garrett in Tim Kidder and Justin McCoy. At Central Noble, Ridley Zolman nearly got there at 956, and senior Sawyer Yoder appears on his way to reach the milestone, but has some work to do at 871 career points.
"The style of play put Connor in a position to score. But it wouldn't work if he did not work at it," Bodey said. "Connor has worked a lot on his offensive game."
Yoder had 16 points, three assists and three rebounds for the Cougars. Logan Gard also had a dunk in the early stages of the game and ended up with eight points and four boards. Andrews chipped in with six points and four assists.
"Sawyer and Connor both got off to good starts. Our ball movement was good in the first half," Bodey said. "In the second half, we tried to be a little too pretty and didn't get the ball reversed. Our subs got layups from reversing the ball late. I hope the starters learned a lesson from them on ball movement and ball reversal."
Grant Brooks had six points and Collin Robertson scored five for Wawasee (3-4).
