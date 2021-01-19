KENDALLVILLE — One team felt like it played well enough to win but didn’t, and the other didn’t play well enough to win but did.
East Noble (7-6) escaped with a 59-58 victory over Lakeland (4-5) Tuesday night, but it didn’t deserve to win, according to head coach Ryan Eakins.
“We did not deserve to win. We tried to lose the game in just about every way I know how,” Eakins said. “I absolutely love this team, but tonight was the first time in 13 games where our effort was very, very poor.”
The Knights led by the final score for the final minute of Tuesday’s contest, and they had three attempts to increase their lead.
East Noble’s Braeden Ball missed the front end of a one-and-one with 44.3 seconds left, but Keegan Foster stole the ball from Carson Aldrich, who came down the rebound.
Ball was fouled again with another one-and-the-bonus opportunity, but missed the first free toss again. Chris Hood grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it out to Foster, who was fouled and headed to the free-throw line with the Knights’ third look at bonus free throws in a span of less than 30 seconds.
Foster missed the free throw, and Lakeland grabbed the board. The Lakers called a timeout with 3.9 seconds left. Then, on the inbounds pass, Max Bender got a hand on it, and East Noble got the steal and stole a win.
“Yeah, definitely,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said on if his team should have won Tuesday’s game. “Coming home to East Noble, it’s always fun to come back to your alma mater and play. (Keil is a 1990 East Noble graduate). And the kids put forth a great effort.”
Lakeland’s Mason Douglas and Brayden Bontrager each had 19 points to lead all scorers, and Ben Keil finished with 12.
East Noble’s leading scorer was Hood with 16 points, followed Avery Kline and Ball each with 11 and Owen Van Gessel at eight.
“Our approach to the game both mentally and physically was weak,” Eakins said. “I thought we were scared with the ball. I thought some guys who had played really, really well this year played timid, were scared to take open shots and were scared to handle the basketball. We’re kind of perplexed as a coaching staff because we’re not sure where they came from. Because it’s guys that have done a really good job of those two things all year.”
The East Noble offense was off balance all night long because of the multiple defenses Lakeland threw at them.
“We threw a junk defense to try to take Hood out of the game. We don’t have anybody nearly as big as him, so we tried to have a guy in front and a guy behind. We tried to pick and choose the shooter that we followed,” Keil said. “We’re kind of rolling the dice, taking some educated guesses on whether they’d knock down shots. In the first half, they knocked down shots. In second half, we were rolling with the game plan, then we got impatient on offense.”
The Lakers jumped out to a 14-6 lead with Bontrager and Ben Keil handling the scoring effort.
Lakeland’s triangle-and-two defense forced East Noble to shoot from the perimeter, and the Knights scored 12 straight, fueled by eight in a row by Van Gessel.
The run got Lakeland out of their defense and Hood was able to get going inside. He scored eight points before halftime, but it was the Lakers’ pressure in the backcourt that forced turnovers and easy baskets. Douglas tied the game, 37-37, off a steal and score just before halftime.
Lakeland took control with seven points to open the third, including another bucket off a Douglas steal. The Lakers led 54-47 headed into the fourth quarter.
The Knights scored 10 in a row to begin the final period, including a three by Kline then another by Foster to give his team the lead, 55-54, with four minutes left.
Lakeland scored its first basket of the fourth quarter at the 3:20 mark and only scored one more time, which was the final basket of the game.
East Noble hosts Leo Saturday, and the Lakers travel to Hamilton Friday.
