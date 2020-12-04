KENDALLVILLE — East Noble rallied from an early deficit and outscored West Noble 20-5 in the fourth quarter to pick up the 40-30 win on Friday night.
East Noble head coach Ryan Eakins said his team didn’t open the game with the same effort they showed earlier this week in the loss to Snider. He told his team at halftime that he thought West Noble played harder in the first half, and because of that, the Chargers (0-1) led 20-14 at the break.
“I thought it was a tale of two halves. Even though we only had six points in that third quarter, I thought we played much better. We talked about how we cut and move the ball. I thought our offensive movement was really good in that third quarter. We just couldn’t get shots to go down,” Eakins said.
On the other side, West Noble head coach Ethan Marsh liked most of what he saw in his team’s first game of the season.
“It’s frustrating because it felt like we did a lot of really good things. A good first half. Honestly, three pretty good quarters,” Marsh said. “It came down to the little things. As much inexperience as we have, we had to talk to them about how at this level a mistake gets taken advantage of.”
After East Noble (1-1) got the opening basket from Chris Hood, the Chargers went on a 13-2 run that extended into the second quarter. And the scoring came from everyone in the first half for West Noble. Seven different Chargers found the bottom of the net in the first 16 minutes.
Zach Beers was in charge of guarding Hood on Friday night and did his best to hold him to 12 points. Keegan Foster also had 12 points for East Noble.
“We defended really well. Obviously, Hood is a problem in there,” Marsh said. “Zach Beers physically did a really good job on him. He’s giving up seven inches and 100 pounds. That’s a mismatch, but that’s our best option. I thought he did a really good job.”
Beers finished with six points, but the Chargers were led by Brockton Miller, who ended up with 10.
After playing even in the second quarter, the pace slowed in the third. Both teams deployed a zone defense throughout the contest, which forced both teams to earn good looks.
East Noble cut the lead to one after a pair of threes from Foster, one assisted by Max Bender and the other by Avery Kline. Those would be lone points for the home team in the third, and West Noble also got all of its scoring in the period from one player, Miller.
The senior guard scored all five of the Chargers’ points, including three points after offensive rebounds and a drive to the hoop as time expired.
East Noble’s Braeden Ball tied the game up, 27-27, with a three-pointer three minutes into the fourth quarter. Then, he gave the Knights the lead 40 seconds later with another three. Both were assisted by Kline.
“In practice, he doesn’t miss. He’s come a long way. Obviously (Friday), he got to show how much time he’s put in, because he hit three huge shots,” Eakins said of Ball.
Ball hit another three to push the lead to five with 52 seconds left and was the last field goal of the game.
“I didn’t think our offense was any better. We just hit some shots,” Eakins said.
The last field goal of the game for West Noble came with 5:20 left in the game on a jumper from Beers.
Foster and Owen Van Gessel sealed the win from free-throw line, combining to hit 5-of-6 in the last 30 seconds.
Both teams have young rosters with limited varsity experience. West Noble’s young players were baptized into varsity basketball on Friday night, and Marsh is hopeful his guys play with more consistency as the season progresses.
“It’s their first taste of it, so they’re starting to understand it. Hopefully, they understand it a little bit better after (Friday). Unfortunately, it had to come back to bite us for them to understand it,” Marsh said.
West Noble added a game to its schedule after Wawasee had to postpone its game with the Chargers. West Noble travels to Goshen today at 1 p.m. East Noble hosts Carroll tonight.
