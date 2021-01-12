ALBION — It was a night of tough, physical play between Central Noble and Lakeland in the first round of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday.
The Laker girls (13-4) battled back and fourth with the Cougars (11-4) and edged out a 44-40 win will play at Prairie Heights today at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
The Central Noble boys (10-1) pulled away in the final five minutes to defeat Lakeland (3-4) by the score of 57-42 and advanced the quarterfinals, where they will play rival Churubusco at Prairie Heights after the Lakeland-Heights girls game.
Lakeland girls 44, Central Noble 40
Lakeland and Central Noble traded the lead four times in the final 3:30 of the game, but the Lakers were able to get some key free throws from Alivia Rasler and Bailey Hartsough down the stretch to pull out the win.
“I’m just glad we won. We lost two in a row, and it was good to come back and win a tourament game to get for more tournament stuff, sectional, regional or however far we go,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said.
The Lakers jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, but it took awhile to get there. Both teams struggled out of the gate. The Cougars didn’t find the bottom of the net until there were 15 seconds left in the period. Meghan Kiebel ended the drought with a three.
Then, it was the Bailey Hartsough show for Lakeland. The senior dominated in the painted area and scored all 12 of Lakeland’s points in the second quarter. She finished with 26 points before fouling out with 35.4 left.
“She had a big game. We were able to throw it to her and use her size advantage and athleticism. (Central Noble) is athletic too, don’t get me wrong, but we just used her size and ability to jump,” Gearheart said.
Hartsough added eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks to her big night. Faith Riehl added eight points and six rebounds.
Central Noble was led by Lydia Andrews with 14 points, and Kiebel ended up with 13.
Overall, it was a performance Central Noble head coach Josh Treesh was not pleased with.
“I thought (Tuesday’s) game was disappointing and disgusting,” Treesh said. “As good as Lakeland is and you know they’re that good and you come out and play with no sense of urgency and put yourself down in hole and lose the game in the first quarter, it’s not good.”
After a three-point play by Hartsough to end the first half, Lakeland led 21-14.
To the Cougars credit, they came out in the second half with more energy and focus, especially on the defensive end. Central Noble opened the third with an 11-1 run and took its first lead at 23-22 after a three-point play by Bridgette Gray.
A three by Andrews gave the Cougars the lead, 36-35 with 3:30 left and again at 38-37 after a shot inside.
Riehl buried a three on an assist by Hartsough gave the Lakers the lead for good.
Central Noble boys 57, Lakeland 42
The Laker boys made it 41-37 with five minutes left after a drive by Mason Douglas. Central Noble finished the game with a 16-5 advantage and it was Connor Essegian doing the hard work before hist teammates finished the job from the free-throw line.
“That’s the position we want to be in against a top-ranked team in the state, down four with five minutes to go,” Lakeland coach Chris Keil said. “We have to learn how to these games. We’re in a learning process.”
Essegian led all scorers with 19 points and nine rebounds. Sawyer Yoder and Logan Gard each dropped in 13 points.
The Cougars played the majority of the first half without Essegian, because he was on the bench with two fouls. The Cougars struggled to get shots to fall and had a 23-22 lead at the break.
“We had some good ball movement. We missed some easy ones. We probably missed five or six point-blank lay-ups during that time and the lead could have been 10 or 12,” Bodey said.
Douglas finished with 13 points, and Brayden Bontrager had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Central Noble’s Ryan Schroeder was tasked with guarding Bontrager all night and made it difficult for him to get off clean looks.
“I thought Ryan played his tail off (Tuesday) on Bontrager. Bontrager is a good player, can shoot the ball from deep, drive and can post,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “Ryan just made it difficult on him. That’s what you have to do against him and against Lakeland.”
Douglas and Ben Keil opened the fourth with a 10-2 run for the Lakers and cut the lead to 41-37 with five minutes left, but the Lakeland defense couldn’t contain Central Noble’s scorers in the closing minutes.
