LAGRANGE — Lakeland Junior/Senior High School held its winter sports award program on Thursday night.
Fourteen Laker student-athletes received letter jackets: Audrie McNamara, Makayla Hochstetler, Brady Schiffli, Emma Schiffli, Taylor Jerdon, Japeth Dominguez, Deion Marshall, Keegan Schlabach, Kaitlyn Keck, Hailei Evenson, Kennedy Hawk, Gabe Miller, Aurora Yoder and Cassidi Parham.
Thirty-one student athletes received scholar athlete awards: Miller, Hochstetler, Parham, Jerdon, Emma Schiffli, Madison Keil, Ben Keil, Bailey Hartsough, Peyton Hartsough, Megan Newsome, Morgan Newsome, Mason Douglas, Taylor Wells, Hailey Alleshouse, Alivia Rasler, Grace Iddings, Sadie Edsall, Keirstin Roose, Emily Byler, Manisha Ramachandran, Clinton Bowers, Faith Riehl, Gabby Hartman, Jayden Marshall, Brooke Retterbush, Mallory Mynhier, Zeke Wachtman, Kendall Moore, Pilar Canedo, Kylee Watkins and Carly Rasbaugh.
From Lakeland Senior High’s Class 3A regional runner-up girls basketball team, Bailey Hartsough was the Most Valuable Player. The Defensive MVP was Alivia Rasler. The Most Improved players were Riehl, Moore and Madison Keil. Peyton Hartsough received the Mental Attitude award.
From the junior varsity girls cage squad, Canedo received the Coaches Award, and Iddings was the team’s most improved player.
From varsity boys basketball, Brayden Bontrager was the Offensive Most Valuable Player, Ben Keil was the Defensive MVP, Mason Douglas was the Most Improved Player, and Bracey Shepherd received the Relentless Laker Award.
In gymnastics, Emily Byler was picked as the Most Valuable Athlete, Natalie Huffman got the Mental Attitude award, Emma Schiffli was the Most Dedicated/Hardest Worker, and Kaitlyn Keck was the Most Improved gymnast.
From the wrestling team, Ben Miller was the MVP. He and Gabe Miller received Captains awards. Keegan Schlabach earned the Never Quit Mentality award, and Brady Schiffli received the Coach K award.
In cheerleading, Alaina Trost received the Laker Spirit Award, Aileen Sosa received the Oustanding Leadership Award, and Audrie McNamara claimed the Coaches Award.
The winter sports teams at Lakeland Junior High were also recognized.
In eighth grade girls basketball, Cara Schackow and Reahgan Adams were named co-Most Valuable Players. Meredith Targgart and Arlene Thompson both received Coaches awards, and Brianna Poe was chosen as the team’s most improved player.
In seventh grade girls basketball, the award winners were Dulce Canedo (MVP), Anna Rasler (Laker Max), Katelyn Ryan (Relentless) and Makayla Mains (Most Improved).
From the sixth grade girls cagers, the most valuable players were Zoey Bowman on offense and McKenzie Marshall on defense. McKenzie Carlson received the Coaches Award, and Abriana Satterfield was the most improved player.
In eighth grade boys basketball, Justin Carlson was the Most Valuable Player, Landon Jaeger was awarded Mr. Hustle, Ethan Rasbaugh was given the Heart Award, and Keaton Bell was selected the most improved player.
In seventh grade boys basketball, Keyan Arroyo was picked the MVP, Levi Cook received the Most Hustle award, and Garrett Pieri was the Most Improved recipient.
In sixth grade boys basketball, Dawson Raber received the Mental Attitude award, Carter Crouse won the Mr. Hustle award, and Cameron Zervos was picked as the Most Coachable player.
From the wrestling team, Drannon Miller was the Most Valuable Wrestler. Patrick Watkins was Most Improved. Jaeger was awarded for his mental toughness, and Aidan Givens was praised for his positive attitude.
From gymnastics, Peyton Hoopingarner is the MVP, Abbey Priestley is the Most Dedicated/Hardest Worker, and Reggie Sunderland is the Most Improved honoree.
Cheerleading award winners were Peyton Waldron (Laker Spirit), Gracelyn Weimer (Outstanding Leadership) and Kyia Parrish (Most Improved).
