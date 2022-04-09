Angola
Coach: Roger Roddy
The Hornets return nearly their entire team from last season’s 9-18 campaign as Coach Roddy enters his ninth year at the helm for Angola.
Senior Zak Hill, an All-NECC recipient last year, will be joined by teammates Kyle Brandt, Kenton Konrad, Micah Steury and Ethan Walters as key returners for the team.
Alec Bixler, JR Grace, Eli Henderickson and Ethan Miller round out the Hornets’ lineup.
“This team will go as far as our leaders take us,” Roddy said. “They have worked extremely hard.”
Newcomers also expected to contribute are Payton Fulton, Brayden Mowery, Michael Burelison and Ethan Howard.
Central Noble
Coach: Tyler Graybeal
The Cougars are coming off winning a Class 2A sectional championship last season and have plenty of returning experience.
Cade Weber, Will Hoover, Jackson Hoover, Chase Spencer, Tyler Shisler, Jaxon Copas and Aidan Dreibelbis all return to the 2022 squad.
Weber was the Cougars’ ace last season and finished with a 2.77 earned run average in 65 2/3 innings.
As a freshman, Copas hit .385 with three homers, a triple and 11 doubles. He added 32 runs batted in and 16 runs scored. Will Hoover had an average of .360 with 11 doubles, Dreibelbis also hit about .300 in 70 plate appearances.
Spencer hit .279 and Shisler finished with an average of .273.
Newcomers for Central Noble are Landen Vice and Lance Krider.
Churubusco
Coach: Jordan Turner
The Eagles lost three all-conference players to graduation, but still have a solid group of returning experience to improve on last year’s 12-17 record.
Seniors Cal Ostrowski and Keenan Hendricks and junior Wyatt Marks are all key returners for Churubusco.
Ostrowski played everywhere in the field, as well as pitched last season. He’ll be at the top of the Eagles’ rotation this season. In 2021, he recorded 25 hits and scored 22 runs.
Hendricks returns at shortstop. Last year, he batted .321 with 26 hits, 26 RBIs and two home runs. Hendricks will be another one to take the mound quite a bit this season.
Marks will also be at the top of the ’Busco pitching rotation. At the dish last season, he hit .316 with 19 RBIs and two homers.
Sophomores Brennan Gaff and Keaton Blessing both saw action as freshmen and expect to take bigger roles this season. Blessing will be the full-time catcher.
Gavan Haberstock, Wyatt Hirschy, Croix Haberstock, Payton Jones, Connor Slone and Mason Young are all expected to be contributors this season.
DeKalb
Coach: Collin Bice
Bice, an assistant the last two years, takes over the Barons, who went 19-12 a year ago.
“We’re not looking to re-create the wheel,” Bice said. “We’re asking what we need to do to take us to the next level.
“As a 2015 DeKalb graduate and having played in the program, I know what it means to be a Baron. I enjoyed a great four years myself and want to re-create that experience for our players.”
The Barons had four players move on to college baseball. They’ll rely on four key returning players: junior Alex Leslie (.379, 31 RBIs), senior Logan Jordan (.446 on-base percentage), senior Bryce Dobson (11 stolen bases, 4.25 ERA as a pitcher) and junior Parker Smith (.304, 12 RBIs, 4.11 ERA).
Juniors ready to step in and play key roles include Ethan Jordan, Donnie Wiley, Eli Ehmke, Tegan Irk and Logan Montoya.
Bice said the Barons’ main goals are competing for the Northeast 8 Conference title and trying for the school’s first baseball sectional title since 2002.
East Noble
Coach: Aaron Desmonds
The Knights hope to recapture some of the magic of last season for the 2022 season. East Noble plans to do that with the return of five key contributors.
Returning is ace and 2021 Under Armour All-American Brayden Risedorph, who is an Indiana University commit. During the 2021 season, he went 3-3 with a 2.00 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in 35 innings. At the plate, he hit .324 with five home runs and 26 RBIs.
Also returning for East Noble is Trace Holliday, Andrew Johnson, Carver Miller and Noah Perkins.
Holliday led the Knights at the plate last season with a .396 average, 25 RBIs, two home runs, a pair of triples and eight doubles. Miller batted .375, and Johnson hit .297 with seven doubles.
On the mound, Holliday was 5-0 with a 1.79 ERA and 36 strikeouts.
The newcomers for East Noble are Owen Ritchie and Evan Eggering.
Eastside
Coach: Aaron Willard
Coming off the best season in program history, Eastside’s baseball team will have some holes to fill in 2022.
The 2021 edition finished 26-7, won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles to go with sectional, regional and semi-state championships before losing 4-0 to Providence in the Class 2A state championship game.
Six starters graduated from that team in catcher Dylan Hertig, infielders Liam Franz, Hayden Gardner and Colben Steury and outfielders Wade Miller and Caleb Vanover.
While the Blazers lack varsity experience, they won’t lack for pitching.
Senior Owen Willard was 9-1, with a miniscule 0.538 earned run average and 136 strikeouts in 78 innings. Juniors Carsen Jacobs (3-1, 2.13 ERA) and Caeden Moughler (4-1, 1.217 ERA) give Eastside plenty of experience. Seniors Jack Buchanan (2-0), Laithyn Cook (2-1) and Nick Snyder, who missed most of last season with injury, provide plenty of options.
Willard batted .481 with 51 hits, 42 runs scored and 36 runs batted in. Buchanan batted .270 with 27 hits and 31 RBIs. Kolt Gerke, Hugh Henderson, Loden Johnson, Brady Laub, Jace Mayberry, Dackotia Reed and Ryder Reed also look to make an impact this season.
Fremont
Coach: Justin Bock
The Eagles set a school record for wins last season in a 23-8 campaign, but finished as runners-up in the NECC regular season and tournament and in its Class 1A sectional.
Fremont returns 10 seniors, including All-State players Ethan Bock (.495, 6-1 pitching, 1.40 ERA) and Nick Miller (.462, 44 runs batted in, 19 extra base hits), and welcomes two sophomores to its team in Corbin Beeman and Brody Foulk.
Other top returners include All-NECC player Gabel Pentecost (.398, 5-3 pitching, 1.09 ERA), Jacob Wagner (12 runs, 9 RBIs) and Remy Crabill (14 runs, 8 RBIs).
“We certainly have some outstanding talent returning,” said 14th-year coach Justin Bock. “Gabel, Nick, and Ethan are all coming back after having superb junior seasons and we have a number of seniors who either played junior varsity as juniors or were platoon guys on varsity who are looking to become everyday guys. Combine that with a handful of capable underclassmen and we hope to see consistent growth during the year that will make us a postseason contender.”
Rounding out the team will be Dylan Friend, Isaac Hirschy, Isaac McFeely, Conner Trobaugh and Sam Verdin.
Garrett
Coach: Jason Richards
The Railroaders compiled an 18-9 record last season, the best win-loss mark in several seasons. Now in his second year, Richards is hoping for even bigger things this year.
Ten letterwinners return for Garrett, including All-NECC selections Graham Kelham and Trey Richards.
Kelham is the top returning hitter with a .352 average and 30 runs scored. He was 3-2 on the mound with a 4.62 earned run average. When not pitching, Kelham will play shortstop.
Richards returns at first base. He batted .329 with 28 runs scored.
Also returning are senior pitcher/outfielder Kail Baughman. Baughman was 4-2 on the mound with a 3.66 ERA. He hit two home runs and drove in 20.
Pitcher/outfielder Luke Holcomb finished 5-1 on the mound with a 3.16 ERA. He batted .322, scoring 22 runs.
Coach Richards said the Railroaders have a good returning nucleus with a lot of experience. The key will be for the offense to keep up with what should be a good pitching staff.
“The team has some lofty goals this year with a lot of motivation to try and reach those goals,” he said.
Hamilton
Coach: David Nash
Hamilton’s rich baseball tradition is being revived this spring under Nash and assistant coach Corey Barnes.
After the season was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, the Marines did not have enough players to fill out a team last year.
Dawson Miller and Kyle Williams are the only players returning from ’19, with freshmen comprising much of the roster.
Ryan Cool and Kody Ellert are upperclassmen joining the team. Jagger Hurraw and Clayton Spaw lead a group of nine freshmen.
“The team may have some growing pains initially, but improvement should be steady and consistent throughout,” Nash said.
Lakeland
Coach: Mike Issacs
The Lakers are going to be an inexperienced group at the beginning of the 2022 season. They graduated five seniors from last year’s roster and return three starters to this season’s team.
Seniors Caeden Cabellero and Cole Schiffli and junior Deion Marshall all have varsity experience. Cabellero is the Lakers’ most experienced pitcher and will be counted on as the team’s ace.
Cole Frost will be an important piece for the Lakers in the middle of the field. Bo Kerns, Jayden Marshall and Carson Mickem will fill up the rest of the infield, and Japheth Dominguez will be the designated hitter for Lakeland.
Drannon Miller, Jason McBride, Mark Wells, Caleb Sellers and Ethan Anderson will all compete for spots in the field.
Lakewood Park
Coach: Scott Boles
Boles, in his fifth season, has several young players back who contributed to a five-win season as the Panthers took a step forward. They won no games in 2019 before COVID wiped out the 2020 season.
Sophomore Corbin White set the school batting average record while Gabe Dager had more than 20 hits and scored more than 20 runs as a freshman.
Sophomores Kayden Kirtley and Nick Wadman also gained experience last season. Carson Boles is a sophomore newcomer who hopes to contribute.
The Panthers will try to continue to build with a young lineup, and have added several clubs from the Fort Wayne area which will help them measure their progress.
Prairie Heights
Coach: TJ Guthrie
Guthrie is in his third year coaching the Panthers and hopes to improve on an 8-16 record from last season.
The Panthers lose All-NECC player Seth Troyer, but return Hunter Allen, Sam Levitz, Cam Hall and Jacob Graber.
“We’re the perfect mixture of young and old,” Guthrie said. “We have more leadership than I have ever seen on a baseball team and we hope to lead the conference in doubles, home runs and stolen bases.”
Key newcomers for the Panthers are Maverick Deveau and Dylan Malone. Luke Severe, Phillip Sheets, Kamden Leedy and Logan Hamilton are also returning letterwinners. Hayden Culler, Brady Baas, Joshua Sheets and Dawson Dunn comprise the rest of the team.
West Noble
Coach: Aaron Coy
The Chargers hope to improve with a new coach in Coy.
Chastin Lang returns for his senior season after leading West Noble at the plate last season. He hit .311 with 12 RBIs. Classmate Noah Fulford also comes back after batting .288 in 2021.
Other seniors returning are Peter Bradley, Kolby Knox, Adam Nelson, Randy Villanueva and Zayne Patrick.
Villanueva, Patrick, Nelson, Bradley and Knox all return with plenty of pitching experience.
Elijah Bacon, Bradley Shields, Jonathan Schwartz and Bailey Ruisard all return as well.
Westview
Coach: Jason Rahn
The Warriors are excited at the chance to have a rebound season after going 7-18 last year.
Westview was very young last season and still made it to a Class 2A sectional championship game.
Key returners are Micah Miller, Braden Kauffman, Mason Wire, Matty Mortrud and Brandon Lehman.
As a freshman, Kauffman led the Warriors at the plate with a .362 average and 18 RBIs. Wire hit .294 with 15 RBIs, and Miller hit for an average of .241.
Kylen Bender and Miller both pitched more than 20 innings for the Warriors last season. Kauffman, Easton Bontrager and Mortrud will also have their time on the mound.
Newcomers expected to have an impact are Alec Titus, Jaxon Engle, Max Engle and Alex Yoder.
