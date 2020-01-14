Prep Basketball
Warrior Yoder, Angola’s Knoll earn IBCA honors
Angola junior Hanna Knoll and Westview senior Charlie Yoder each won the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway District 1 Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 6-11.
Yoder won after he broke the Westview all-time scoring record on Friday night against Hamilton. Yoder finished the night with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals. In the win, he also moved into a tie for second place on the LaGrange County scoring list.
Knoll and the Hornets played three games last week, and the junior scored 19 or more points in all three victories. He tallied up 17 total steals as well.
Prep Gymnastics
Lakeland falls to Fort Wayne Northrop
FORT WAYNE — The Lakers lost a gymnastics meet at Northrop on Monday night 95.875-88.75.
Lakeland’s Emily Byler finished third in the all-around, behind the Bruins’ Amanda Saylor and Summers Silvers-Barone.
Byler finished with a total score of 30.85, followed by her teammates Baylee Slone with 29.35 and Natalie Huffman’s score of 28.30.
Byler placed second in the floor exercise (8.1) and the vault (9.0). She took third on the uneven bars with 7.45.
Slone finished third on the beam (6.9) and fourth on the vault (8.35) and floor (7.95). Huffman’s best finish was on the balance beam and came in fourth.
M.S. Basketball West Noble boys 7th beats Eagles
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team won 35-20 over Churubusco Tuesday.
Jordan Eash paced the Chargers with 14 points. West Noble also had nine points from Teegan Clouse, six from Noah Eash, four from Drew Burns and two points from Alex Berrocales.
