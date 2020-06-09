LIGONIER — Former West Noble graduate Uriel Macias is going to have to wait a little longer to represent northeast Indiana again.
Macias was set to play for Fort Wayne FC in its inaugural season in the Great Lakes Conference of the National Premier Soccer League this year.
The league canceled its 2020 season for all of its conferences on March 26 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Not too long before then was when Macias joined the team.
Macias, a 2014 West Noble graduate, was playing in Australia with Armadale SC when Fort Wayne FC was officially announced. He was hoping to stay in Australia for another year, but he got a little homesick and wanted to find a team he could play for that was closer to his hometown of Ligonier.
“A lot of my friends were tagging me in posts and sending me messages that they were making a team in Fort Wayne and that I should play for them,” Macias said.
Before playing in Australia, Macias played for the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the USL Championship, which is in the second tier of the American soccer pyramid.
“When I was playing in Colorado with the Switchbacks, I was a little homesick but not much because all of the guys there, their main job was soccer. I was friends with them. I hung out with them, so it wasn’t that bad,” Macias said. “In Australia, a lot of the other players their second job was soccer, and their first was the one where they made the most income in. I was just there on soccer income.”
The only time Macias would see his teammates away from the pitch was on weekends.
“During the day, I was gone most of the time because I didn’t have a side job or anything. So I was alone all day because the guys were working and I would go on little trips to explore Australia by myself,” Macias said. “I think that’s what got me the most, because I was by myself most of the time. So I was like, ‘I think I want something a little more close to home, a little more close-knit.’”
Although it was lonely at times, Macias said he did enjoy himself in Australia.
“The guys were great. The team was good. We had a couple of rough patches, but it was a great time,” Macias said. “I would love to go back and explore again.”
Before trying out for Fort Wayne FC, Macias went to a couple of tryouts for teams in the USL. He said those didn’t go too well.
That’s when Fort Wayne FC general manager Greg Mauch reached out to him.
“He said, ‘I’ve heard you’re back in the states. We would like you to come to our invite-only tryout,’” Macias said.
However, a week before the tryout with Fort Wayne FC, Macias had another tryout with a team in Michigan. If he would have been picked up by them, then he wouldn’t have gone to the tryout in Fort Wayne.
He said he got hurt at the tryout, which allowed him to make the one for the team closer to home.
A week after he scored two or three goals at the Fort Wayne FC tryout, Macias was offered a contract.
“I was pretty excited. I’d finally get to represent the 260. That was cool to come back where I played before,” Macias said.
He felt like Fort Wayne FC had the chance of being a close group of guys before the season was canceled. Macias said he knew a few of his future teammates after playing against them while he was at IUPUI.
“Everyone seemed nice. It seemed like it was going to be a good team, we were all going to have a lot of fun and hopefully show out,” Macias said.
It’s going to be a long time before Macias and the rest of the Fort Wayne FC play their first match together. Macias said he’s going to stay in the area and play in adult leagues to keep in shape.
Macias let the team know pretty quickly that he wanted to come back for the 2021 season.
“I was pretty bummed out. I was ready to get out there and show the team what I could do, show the fans what I could do and have a good season as a team,” Macias said. “I wanted to be a part of this team and be a part of this family.”
During his time with the Chargers, he scored 112 career goals. In 53 matches with IUPUI, he scored 15 goals and four assists.
