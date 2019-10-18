CARMEL — The Westview boys tennis team’s successful season came to an end on Friday with a 4-1 loss to third-ranked Columbus North in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA State Finals at the Todd Witsken Tennis Center at Carmel High School.
“I wouldn’t have imagined us getting to this point and having the record we did at the end of last year. That wouldn’t have crossed my mind,” Westview coach Tyler Miller said. “It’s been a special year. You hardly get these opportunities for any school, so I’m thankful that the kids were able to experience this.”
The lone win for the Warriors came from the No. 1 singles spot, and it was a challenge for senior Kurtis Davis to earn the victory.
Davis jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, then North’s Nathan Lin rallied to take a 5-4 advantage. Davis won the next two games to take back the lead before Lin tied the set 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker. Davis beat out Lin 7-4 in the tiebreaker to take the first set.
Lin quickly won the second set 6-1, before Davis took the third set with little trouble 6-2.
“He actually during the match had his shoe break. We talked a little about changing but he didn’t have other shoes with him,” Miller said. “Such ebbs and flows in that match. I’m just happy for him that he’s able to end his career with a win down here at state.”
Davis finished this season with a 24-4 record and Friday’s win was a bittersweet one for him.
“It’s been a great season for me and the team, but to be able to come to state for the first time and win a match at No. 1 singles, it says a lot,” Davis said. “Because all of the hard work I’ve put in paid off.
“If I would have thought when I started playing tennis that I was going to be able to win a match at state at No. 1 singles, I would have never thought I could have done that.”
Miller said, “He’s one of the top, at the very, very top of Westview’s best ever singles player, and this is the cherry on top of his career.”
In the other four matches outside of No. 1 singles, the matches were decided in two sets. Bhavey Jain beat Justin Schwartz 6-3, 6-2 in No. 2 singles, and Isaiah Hostetler lost by the same scores to Adam Saad at No. 3 singles.
The Bulldogs’ No. 1 doubles duo of Matthew Liu and Joey Zhao beat Tim Brandenberger and Elijah Hostetler 6-0, 6-1. Eamon Ma and Will King defeated the Westview No. 2 doubles team of Brady Hostetler and Will Clark 6-1 6-4. It was the lone loss of the season for Clark and Brady Hostetler.
“We showed a lot of fight and grit,” Miller said. “We were up against it. They have five seniors who have a lot of experience.”
Hostetler and Clark had an opportunity to take a 5-4 lead in the second set, but lost a long back-and-forth point at deuce.
“We had some chances, and I would have liked our chances if we would have won that game,” Miller said.
Westview finished the season with a 25-1 record for a once in a generation team. The Warriors lose Davis and Schwartz to graduation, but return the rest of their lineup.
“This could be the highlight for Westview tennis for who knows how long,” Miller said.
Columbus North 4, Westview 1
Singles: 1. Davis (W) def. Lin 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-2. 2. Jain (CN) def. Schwartz 6-3, 6-2. 3. Saad (CN) def. I. Hostetler 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Liu-Zhao (CN) def. Brandenberger-E. Hostetler 6-0, 6-1. 2. Ma-King (CN) def. Clark-B. Hostetler 6-1, 6-4.
