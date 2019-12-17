SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble’s girls basketball team defeated Whitko 43-20 in a non-conference game Tuesday evening.
The Chargers led 21-11 at halftime, then outscored the Wildcats 19-2 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Lilly Mast had 13 points to lead West Noble (6-5). Taytlynn Forrer had 10 points and Erin Shoemaker added seven.
The Chargers also had five points from Jazmyn Smith, four from Nichelle Phares, three from Tori Franklin and the first varsity point of Olivia Yates’ prep basketball career.
West Noble will host Central Noble and start a varsity doubleheader Friday at 6 p.m. Whitko is 1-8.
