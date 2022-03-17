ALBION — Make sure you stretch and are properly hydrated, because it's going to be a long run.
Saturday's Class 2A North Semi-State game between No. 3 Central Noble (27-2) and No. 6 Carroll (Flora) (24-1) features two teams that like to get out and run.
Both teams are properly nicknamed the Cougars. The ones from Albion have shown that they can be very lethal when they opposing team is trying to match them shot for shot. Just ask Hammond Bishop Noll.
However, they've improved when the game slows down and it becomes a slow burn for 32 minutes. Just ask Blackhawk Christian.
"I think we like to run and play more up-tempo, shooting good shots quickly," Central Noble coach John Bodey said. "But I think over the last two years we've shown that when we have to, we can get into a grind-it-out game like Westview in the conference tourney last year or against Eastside in the sectional."
Carroll, which is south of Logansport, also likes to push the pace, but isn't afraid to bring the game to a screeching halt.
"They did that a little against Monroe Central. Our game plan is to run and gun, play fast and play our game," Central Noble's Conner Lemmon said.
"I would think it's maybe fast, but I don't know if they want to get in a shootout with Connor (Essegian)," Bodey said.
Carroll allowed just 23 points to Monroe Central in last Saturday's Class 2A regional title at Lapel.
If this Saturday's game does turn into a rock fight, the Cougars have a few players that don't mind playing that style.
"All of the gritty stuff that helps us win is our style," Central Noble's Ryan Schroeder said.
Schroeder showed just how gritty he is near the end of the win over Blackhawk. He dove on a loose ball near the stands and ended up getting a cuts on his arm and hand. He had to be taped up to finish the game.
Central Noble has been able to find ways to produce points in those trying moments, even if the struggle to find the bottom of the net is coming from its leading scorer Connor Essegian, who averages 26.8 points per game and has 2,483 for his career.
"Probably what makes me feel best out it is we can when Connor's not going. We can still find a way to win. In the sectional, Connor's in foul trouble two different times and sat," Bodey said. "In the game against Blackhawk, he didn't have the greatest start and we sat him for a couple of minutes to get his head right. The kids hung in there and didn't pull away from us."
Essegian is 14 points away from passing Cloverdale's Cooper Neese and becoming the 10th all-time leading scorer in Indiana.
Bodey described Carroll as a team that could fit right in the NECC. He compared them to teams like West Noble and Fremont.
Sophomore Chris Huerta is the team's point guard and knows how to get into the lane. Juniors Owen Duff and left-handed Jake Skinner can shoot and rebound. Both shoot around 50 percent, and Duff leads the team at around 16 points per game. Skinner scores nearly 15 ppg.
Lemmon is going to be tasked with guarding Huerta, along with Noah Shepherd. Jackson Andrews, Schroder and Sam Essegian will combine to stop Duff and Skinner.
"We want to gap them hard and shut them down. For the rest of the guys, just get our hands up and make things difficult," Lemmon said.
Going into Saturday's game, Logan Gard averages 12.5 ppg and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Cougars. Schroeder scores 8.3 ppg, 4.3 assists per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. Lemmon puts in 7.9 ppg and 3.4 apg.
Both teams are looking for their first appearance in the state finals. Carroll is appearing in its first semi-state in school history.
"My goal now is to get them to not look past this Saturday and handle the media this week and not think ahead. We have to take care of Saturday first," Bodey said.
The Cougars have been able to block out all of the noise and stay level-headed all season.
"We focus on one game at a time," Schroeder said.
"We've done a really good job all season. Connor is our leader and always preaches it," Lemmon said. "We've just stuck to that all season and never changed from that philosophy."
