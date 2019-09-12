Girls Golf EN 3rd in home match
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble was third in home match at Noble Hawk Golf Links Wednesday, shooting 203.
Carroll was first with 181, and Huntington North was second with 192. Charger Melissa Francis was medalist with 40.
Carly Turner led the Knights with 46. Kayla Desper and Jasmine Freeman shot 48s. Shay Swager had 61, and Delaney Dentler had 64.
Girls Soccer West Noble defeats ECA
ELKHART — The Chargers improved to 6-2 with a 5-3 win over Elkhart Christian Academy on Thursday.
Sherlyn Torres led West Noble attack with four goals and one assists, while Neyda Macias added one goal and three assists.
In goal, Jazmyn Smith, knocked down eight saves.
Boys Soccer West Noble beaten by Bethany Christian
GOSHEN — The Chargers lost a close 1-0 battle at Bethany Christian on Thursday.
The loss drops West Noble to 6-3-1 on the season.
Lakeland 3, Wawasee 2
In LaGrange, the Lakers picked up their second win of the season with a victory over Wawasee.
Boys Tennis Chargers take down Angola Hornets, 4-1
ANGOLA — West Noble defeated Angola 4-1 on Thursday to improve to 8-2 on the season.
Three of the five matches, including both doubles matches won by the Chargers. No. 1 singles Joel Mast won his match 6-0, 6-0, and No. 3 singles Nate Shaw won 6-2, 6-3.
West Noble won the JV dual 4-1.
West Noble 4, Angola 1
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Hayden Boyer 6-0, 6-0. 2. Jaeger Berquist (A) def. Andrew Shaw 6-2, 6-7, 6-2. 3. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Ted Brandon 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumowski (WN) def. Isaac Wyatt 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. 2. Nevin Phares-Chris Miller (WN) def. Jacob Pontorno-Marcus Miller 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Lakers blanked by Falcons in NECC dual
LAGRANGE — Lakeland was swept 5-0 by Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
All of the matches were won by the Falcons in two sets. Fairfield also won the JV dual 11-0.
Fairfield 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Colin Hochstedler def. Corey Christie 6-1, 6-0. 2. Riley Behles (F) def. Colton Fleeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Kaden Plett (F) def. Dominic Lawrence 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Inniger-Lance Martin (F) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-0, 6-3. 2. Ethan Yoder-Brandon Kauffman (F) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 6-0, 6-1
Volleyball
’Busco sweeps Fremont
FREMONT — Churubusco swept Fremont 25-16, 25-21, 25-12 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursdays.
Fremont was led by Emily Behrman with eight kills and 20 digs.
