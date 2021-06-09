FORTVILLE — The Central Noble trap shooting team won the 2021 Indiana State Clay Target League on Saturday.
The team finished with a score of 471, beating the team from Lapel, which finished at 469.
Joshua Rawles led the way with a total of 97, which was good enough to tie for fourth overall at the varsity level. His teammates Hunter Hull and Logan Gipe both tied for seventh a score of 95.
Levi Brown tied for 12th at 93, and Colton Dial and Morgen Bell each scored 92 to tie for 18th. RJ Coburn finished with a score of 85, Wyatt Bridegam and Ryan Keener 81, Antonio Martinez 80, Coleman Lundy 79, Raya Gipe 74 and Alexandria Leazier rounded out the lineup with a score of 69.
Coach Rob Rawles, who has been the head coach for the last three years, is assisted by Mike Selby, Mikey Selby and Nico Urso, and all of them have been shooting for years.
The team shoots every week at the Albion Conservation Club, and they actually compete virtually against other teams around the state.
"It's kind of an honor system. We record our own scores," Rawles said.
The head-to-to competition doesn't happen in-person until the state and national level.
"It's more mental that physical," Rawles said. "You have to have a mindset to break birds and do it competitively."
Central Noble will compete at nationals next month in Mason, Michigan on July 10-11.
"We have some awesome kids," Rawles said. "Very few of them shot in competition before, and we have a great coaching staff that built these kids."
At the junior varsity level, Central Noble was led by Catelyn McNamara, who finished in second with 92. Blaine Gisel tied for seventh at 86, followed by Blake Ewell at 80, Hunter Cavanaugh at 78, Elisabeth Mains 73, Arthur Armer 67 and Ian Martinez 66. Abigale McNamara is also member of the team.
