Unified Flag Football East Noble triumphs in regular season finale
FORT WAYNE — East Noble ended the regular season with a 30-19 victory over Fort Wayne North Side on Tuesday evening.
The Unified Knights (2-2) will play Central Noble in the first game of the Tippecanoe Valley Sectional Saturday at 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer Knights prevail over NE8 rival New Haven
NEW HAVEN — East Noble wrapped up Northeast 8 Conference play with a 2-1 victory over New Haven on Monday.
The Knights (10-3-2, 5-2 NE8) scored both goals in the second half. The Bulldogs led 1-0 at the half.
Cougars end NECC slate for 2019 with a loss
GARRETT — Central Noble ended Northeast Corner Conference play for the season with a 1-0 loss over Garrett on Monday.
Kail Baughman scored for the Railroaders in the second half, and Kaleb Samons made 11 saves in the contest. The Cougars finished with a 5-3 record in NECC play.
Lakers beat Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland defeated Prairie Heights 10-2 on Monday.
Gavin Roberts and Alex Munoz each scored a goal for the Panthers, and Collin Kessler had an assist.
Warriors battle Bruins
EMMA — Both teams scored three goals in the second half, but it was the two the Bruins scored in first half that was the difference in a 5-3 win by Bethany Christian over Westview on Monday.
Alann Torres led the Bruins with a pair of goals, and as a team, Bethany took 12 shots.
Evan Brown stopped four of the seven shots on goal by the Warriors.
Girls Soccer EN takes NE8 finale
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated New Haven 2-0 in its Northeast 8 Conference finale Monday evening.
Kim Li and Kallie Davies scored for the Knights (2-10-2, 1-6 NE8). Sophia Gruszczyk had an assist. Lauren Lash made seven saves to earn the shutout.
In other area action on Monday, Westview lost at Argos 1-0.
Lakers nipped by Bruins
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakeland lost to Bethany Christian 2-1 on Monday.
The Bruins scored both of their goals in the first half. Brooklynn Olinger scored for the Lakers (11-3-1) on an assist from Kylee Palmer.
Macias leads West Noble past LaVille
LIGONIER — The Chargers defeated the Lancers 2-1 on Tuesday.
Neyda Macias scored two goals to bring her season total to 33. Sherlyn Torres assisted on one of the goals by Macias.
Jacqui Delgado had six saves in goal, and Jazmyn Smith added three.
Boys Tennis Chargers celebrate seniors before sectional
LIGONIER — West Noble ended its regular season with a 3-2 loss to NorthWood on senior day Tuesday.
Charger seniors Joel Mast, Logan Jacobs, Brogan Jones, Andrew Shaw, Dillan Sumowski and Caleb Thompson were honored. Mast won in straight sets at No. 1 singles.
The No. 2 doubles teams of Chris Miller and Nevin Phares won in straight sets for West Noble (9-4).
The Panthers won the junior varsity dual 7-5.
The Chargers will play the winner of today’s first-round dual between Westview and Lakeland in the semifinals of the East Noble Sectional Thursday at 5 p.m.
NorthWood 3, W. Noble 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Wes Troyer 6-0, 6-1. 2. Ben Vincent (NW) def. Andrew Shaw 6-3, 6-0. 3. Chase Horner (NW) def. Luke Schermerhorn 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Jack Wysong-Landon Holland (NW) def. Dillan Sumowski-Brayden Bohde 6-1, 6-0. 2. Chris Miller-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Bryce Harner-Treyton Martin 6-3, 6-2.
Prairie Heights dealt close loss in finale
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights ended the regular season with a 3-2 loss over Whitko on Tuesday.
The Panthers ended the regular season with one of their better records in awhile at 6-12 overall. Leyton Byler and Logan Nott won singles matches in straight sets for Heights.
Prairie Heights will play DeKalb today in a semifinal dual of the DeKalb Sectional at 5 p.m.
Whitko 3,
Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. David Ousley 6-2, 6-1. 2. Aiden Hoffman (WH) def. Mike Perkins 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5). 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Bryce Tucker 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Akers-Hollenbaugh (WH) def. L. Hamilton-C. Bachelor 6-1, 6-0. 2. K. Michael-Strayer (WH) def. K. Lounsbury-Ambler scores N/A.
Volleyball Churubusco falls to NECC season champ
CHURUBUSCO — Angola clinched a tie for the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title with a sweep of Churubusco Tuesday. The scores were 25-7, 25-11, 25-14. The Hornets are 19-2, 9-0 NECC.
Angola won the junior varsity match on Tuesday 25-11, 25-20.
WN Middle School teams fall to Wawasee
Both West Noble Middle School teams lost to Wawasee on Monday. The scores from the eighth grade match were 22-25, 25-13, 15-13. The scores from the seventh grade match were 25-7, 25-18.
On Tuesday, the Charger seventh graders lost to Whitko 25-10, 25-17.
Middle School Cross Country Westview boys team wins New Haven Classic
FORT WAYNE — Westview Junior High’s boys cross country team won the New Haven Classic for the eighth consecutive year on Saturday at The Plex.
Twenty-two teams and almost 400 runners were in the meet.
Keith Yoder led the Warriors with a second-place finish. Darin Bontrager was third, and Noah Bontrager was sixth. Westview also had Austin Miller in ninth, Jeryle Lambright in 10th, Brandon Schwartz in 13th and Lyle Miller in 18th place.
Westview was fourth in the girls’ meet, and was led by Lynette Miller with a fourth-place individual finish. Anita Swartzentruber was fifth.
The Warriors also had Gwen Owsley in 26th, Kiana Mast in 52nd, Adelyn Rainsberger in 75th, Annagail Warrener in 114th and Leigha Schrock in 120th place.
Charger girls rule in Wabash Invitational
WABASH — The West Noble Middle School girls cross country team won the Wabash Invitational Saturday.
The Chargers had seven girls finish in the top 14, led by Trinity Parson in third place with a 3,000-meter time of 12 minutes, 15 seconds. Rachel Klages was fourth in 12:20, Lanie Martin was seventh in 12:34, Ava Bish was ninth in 12:50, Ruby Clark was 11th in 13:04, Isabel Olvera was 12th in 13:07, and Addison Chordas was 14th in 13:11.
The West Noble boys placed eighth. Evan Rodriguez led the Chargers in 14th place overall in 11:55. Giovanni Maynard was 21st in 12:20, and Micah Lowe was 49th in 13:13.
