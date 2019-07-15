LIGONIER — West Noble senior-to-be Brandon Pruitt announced on Twitter (@_b25p_) Sunday afternoon that he committed to playing football at Western Illinois University.
"First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play division one football at the next level and I would like to thank my parents and coaches that have supported me along the way," Pruitt wrote in his Twitter post.
Western Illinois, located in Macomb, Illinois, is an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision football program. NCAA Division I FCS is formerly known as NCAA Division I-AA.
The Leathernecks were 5-6 last season, including 4-4 in their conference. They upset ranked teams Montana and Northern Iowa in 2018.
Pruitt was recruited by Western Illinois at linebacker. He also thanked Fort Wayne-based Optimum Performance Sports for its help developing his game and the Leatherneck coaching staff for its belief in him.
Pruitt was a Class 3A All-State honorable mention at linebacker last season in helping the Chargers to their first eight-win season since 2005. West Noble finished 8-3 last fall with a Class 3A first-round sectional victory.
Pruitt made 90 total tackles in 2018, including 75 solos, 26 for loss and 15 sacks.
On offense, Pruitt rushed for a school-record 1,555 yards on 237 carries with 18 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught six passes for 31 yards.
