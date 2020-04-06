INDIANAPOLIS — The awards keep rolling in for Westview senior Charlie Yoder.
On Monday, it was announced that Yoder was one of 13 boys basketball players to make the 2020 Indiana All-Star team.
Yoder was recently named KPC Media Group’s Prep of the Year for the 2019-20 season.
He scored 2,163 points in his career and averaged 27.3 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season. Yoder shot 52.8% from the field and 82.4% from the free-throw line.
The senior Warrior was listed with 12 other talented boys basketball players, including Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville, Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century, Lawrence Central’s Dre Davis and Nijel Pack, Malek Edmonds of Brownsburg, Trey Galloway of Culver Academy, Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal, Hamilton Southeastern Mabor Majek, Sincere McMahon of Crispus Attucks, Tayson Parker of Northwestern, Tony Perkins of Lawrence North and Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse.
The head coach of the team is Carmel’s Ryan Osborn, and Delta’s Mark Detweiler and Heritage Hills’ Nate Hawkins were tabbed as assistants.
Yoder was also selected to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association “Supreme 15” All-State team and the All-Northeast Corner Conference first team.
The status of the games scheduled for June 5 and 6 between the Indiana and Kentucky All-Stars is to be determined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
