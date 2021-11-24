ALBION — The Central Noble boys basketball team had its best regular season ever in the 2020-21 campaign and want to be even better with the majority of its roster returning.
The Cougars only lost one game during the regular season and want to improve on that.
“They want to make sure that we are better than we were last year,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
They shared the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title with Westview and won the conference tournament for the second straight year. They fell short in the sectional semifinals against Churubusco.
Central Noble has utilized the offseason and put in the work to make sure those improvements happen.
“Our kids don’t miss workouts,” Bodey said.
Bodey also had more than 10 of his players play on the AAU circuit during the summer.
“Individual skills have gotten better. Now, it’s just a matter of us to mesh as a team,” Bodey said.
Central Noble returns Wisconsin signee Connor Essegian, who had 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game and was the KPC Media Group Boys Basketball Prep of the Year last season. His focus during the offseason has been improving on the defensive end.
“The thing he wanted to improve this summer and show he can do this summer on the AAU circuit he played on is that he can defend Division I guards. He was able to show that his summer,” Bodey said.
Last season, Essegian continued to show just how good of a shooter he is. He shot 63% from inside the arc, 39% behind it and 84% from the free-throw line.
“He’s one of the best shooters in the state. It’s not just because he can catch and shoot. He’s probably better than anyone in the state at shooting on the move. He’s able to come off screens and on inside foot pivot and knock shots down from deep,” Bodey said.
Behind Essegian, Logan Gard (a Trine commit), Ryan Schroeder, Jackson Andrews, Conner Lemmon and Aiden Dreibelbis all return.
“Logan just keeps getting stronger,” Bodey said. “The thing I’ve seen with him is his ability to finish through contact. He’s always had a nice jump hook and can score around the basket. He’s added some post moves to his game. He’s been a capable 15-foot shooter and that’s gotten stronger.”
Schroeder returns for his senior year and can fill up the stat sheet in more ways than one.
“We all know just the intelligent player he is. He’s a guy that makes the winning plays, hustles, plays defense, rebounds and passes,” Bodey said. “I’ve seen a big improvement in his shooting.”
Jackson Andrews broke his foot in May but should have no issue going into the season. But he was unable to play with the team during the summer.
“Jack came back in the fall and has worked his butt off,” Bodey said. “I think he’s a little bit better taking the ball to the basket. He’s changed his shot a little bit. Some improvements he’s made is going to make him a better player and us a better team.”
Conner Lemmon came off the bench last year and provided some sharpshooting. He’ll continue to do that this season and has improved his other skills.
“He’s going to be one of those guys that if you want to box and one Connor (Essegian), he’s going to make you pay for it,” Bodey said. “He’s a good ball handler, a good defender and he continues to shoot it well.”
Dreibelbis gives the Cougars another athletic body who can also work well off screens and score when asked.
Sam Essegian and Noah Shepherd will also help the Cougars as role players, especially on the defensive end.
Central Noble has beefed up its schedule over the last few seasons and did so this season with a matchup against Barr-Reeve, the defending Class 1A state champions, in the FORUM Tip-off Classic at Southport on Dec. 11.
Outside of the state tournament, it’s one of the bigger showcases in the state for high school basketball.
“It’s going to be two of the best small school teams in the state going at it,” Bodey said. “It’s good for our program to be on that stage. Hopefully, it helps us down the road with other tough games.”
