LIGONIER — Despite being outscored 12-0 in the third quarter, the West Noble Chargers pulled a stunner over the Westview in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, avenging a 55-29 loss to Westview back on Dec. 1, 2022 to win 40-29 and advance to the semifinals.
The Charger boys completed the home sweep by rallying to beat the Warriors 56-53. West Noble will play Prairie Heights in the semifinal game played at Fairfield Friday around 7:45 p.m.
The Panthers fought off Fremont 45-44 in a quarterfinal game Wednesday at Fairfield. Chase Bachelor made two free throws with 28 seconds left to put PH ahead.
More on the Westview-West Noble boys’ game will be online at kpcnews.com. The Warriors led for much of the game, including 32-27 at the half. Then the Chargers used a team effort in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
On the girs’ side, it was the first conference tournament win for the Chargers not in a consolation game in four years, when they defeated Lakeland 56-45 on Jan. 9, 2019.
“They have the ability and it’s always been there,” Chargers coach Jeff Burns said. “It’s the belief in your coaching staff and teammates that you deserve to be there.”
West Noble (3-14 overall) raced out to a quick 10-0 lead to start the game, started by a 3-pointer from senior Mackensy Mabie and leading into buckets from junior Alexia Mast and freshman Kayle Jordan. Junior Alayna DeLong added a layup and a free throw to cap it off.
Mabie led all scorers with 19 points, making seven free throws in the process. Mast was behind her with 12 points.
The Warriors (7-10 overall) finally got on the board with 2:16 left in the quarter when Sara Lapp scored a layup, followed up by a 3-pointer from junior Hope Bortner.
Bortner, who had a school record-tying seven 3-pointers against the Chargers in the previous matchup, was held to just three points total this time around.
“Two days ago I actually implemented a new defense,” Burns said. “I was searching for something and watched the Westview film a couple of times and knew we couldn’t stay in the same defense all the time. So we spent the past couple of days working on more of the amoeba defense where we kind of trap and shift everywhere. We were out of position numerous times, but the pressure was enough that they couldn’t see it.”
A 13-5 first quarter lead for the Chargers grew into a 30-13 lead by halftime, with the Chargers looking like the much quicker team on offense and holding Westview scoreless for the last two minutes before the break. Mabie sprinted down the lane for a layup with a second left to put the Chargers up 17.
Then it was the Warriors time to hold West Noble scoreless, as Westview got two 3-pointers from freshman Mykayla Mast, four points from sophomore Morgan Riegsecker and a layup from Lapp in the third to cut the deficit down to 30-25 heading into the fourth.
Lapp hit a layup and an ensuing free throw on a foul by the Chargers to pull the Warriors within two with 7:15 remaining, but it was as close as they would get. West Noble held Westview to just one point the rest of the way.
“I believe somewhere in there we had called a timeout and tried to talk to the kids,” Burns said. “You could visibly see that a number of them were emotional and outside Mackensy and Alexia and Alayna a little bit, we’re incredibly young. When things start to turn, tears come. All we did was told them to just believe in themselves.”
Mast led the Warriors with 11 points. Other scorers were Lapp (7 points), Riegsecker (4 points) and senior Andrea Miller (4 points).
Other scorers for West Noble were Jordan (4 points), DeLong (3 points) and junior JaLynn Baker (2 points).
The Chargers will play at Fairfield, who defeated Garrett 57-39 in Benton Wednesday night.
“(Coach) Brodie (Garber) does a great job over there,” Burns said. “They’re a good team and we’ll face them at the end of the season and in the sectional, and so we’re do some homework on them and try to break down some game advantages where we can. You play the game for a reason, and we’ll just ride it out and see what happens.”
