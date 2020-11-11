LAGRANGE — Lakeland senior Bailey Hartsough put pen to paper on Wednesday to officially sign her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Western Carolina University.
“Honestly, I’m super excited. I’ve been, not wanting to get it over with, but the recruiting process is long and I’m really excited where I’m going,” Hartsough said. “I’m happy we got to do it (Wednesday), especially with my friends. That was cool.”
For Hartsough, it was the communication with the Western Carolina coaching staff that was the difference in her decision to commit to the Catamounts.
“I think their coaches were so easy to communicate with and they trusted me. When they came to watch me, they told me how well I played and how excited they were for me to come there. That really pushed me towards their school with how kind they were and easy to talk to,” Hartsough said.
Hartsough was an integral part of the turnaround in the Lakeland volleyball team. She finished with 1,602 kills, 1,131 digs, 182 aces and 168 blocks in her Laker career.
“My freshman year we won three games, and this year we won 22 matches. It was a much better season. We went 11-0 in the conference,” Hartsough said. “I’m just excited with how well we improved over the last four years and were able to make those memories for Lakeland.”
Hartsough plans on studying integrated health science and with a possible minor in business.
