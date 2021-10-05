EMMA — Westview’s girls soccer team advanced to the semifinals of its own Class 1A Sectional with a 2-0 victory over Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble Tuesday evening.
The Warriors (12-2-4) will play Elkhart Christian in the first semifinal Thursday at 5 p.m. The Eagles defeated Bethany Christian 2-1 in the second match of the evening at Westview Tuesday.
“Westview is a great team for our level,” Cougars coach Patrick Leffers said. “They play the ball real well, are very patient and use all their strengths. We pushed hard, but we just couldn’t capitalize on the chances we had.”
Westview put the Cougars in position to chase almost from the beginning of the match when Paige Riegsecker scored an unassisted goal in the second minute.
Freshman Brianna Munoz scored off a long run and pass from Andrea Miller to give the Warriors insurance with 9 minutes, 31 seconds left in the contest.
“Bri took a lot of shots, but we needed her to be a little more selective. Their goalkeeper (Meghan Kiebel) is phenomenal,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said. “We needed to move around her better. We were not moving at all in the first half.”
Kiebel made several routine saves.
The Cougars’ scoring chances were few and far between despite their efforts.
Naomi Leffers had a free kick over four and a half minutes into the second half that was Central Noble’s best chance to score. Leffers kicked it over the Warriors’ defensive wall. Westview keeper Madison Hooley made a small leap to touch the ball and deflect it in front of her before catching it.
Westview defender Morgan Riegsecker chased down a Cougar player who got behind the defense to take a shot attempt away. CN had its first corner kick of the match with around 10:20 left and did little with it with a short pass and a shot well wide of the goal.
“In the second half, we got better and more organized defensively,” Ward said. “There were times in the first half where we played more as four single defenders than as one unit.
“Central Noble played harder than we did for 60 minutes of the game and beat us to the ball. That has to change the deeper we go.”
The Cougars ended their big turnaround season at 8-4-3. Seniors Emelia Parris, Kieandra DeWitt, Grace Replogle, Brianna Carnahan, Dalilah Geiger and Aletha Hoover played in their final matches for Central Noble along with Italian exchange student Alessia Piatti.
“Our seniors really stepped up their leadership,” Patrick Leffers said. “They’ll be missed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.