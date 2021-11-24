LIGONIER — The West Noble boys basketball team has been improving year after year under head coach Ethan Marsh.
Is this the year the Chargers put it all together and earn some hardware?
They were close last season, falling in the semifinals of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament and losing by six to NorthWood in the sectional final on their home floor.
West Noble hopes to accomplish its goals with the majority of its roster returning.
“It exciting for us having so many guys back. The past few years have been so weird. The first year, we lost the spring, because that’s when COVID started happening, then last year was a weird year. It’s nice to have some kind of continuity with everybody back,” Marsh said. “Hopefully, we can hit the ground running.”
Junior Austin Cripe made a big jump last season and was one of the area’s best scorers. This season, he’ll be put in a slightly different role with handling the ball a bit more after the graduation of Brockton Miller, but he’ll look to be just as effective.
“For him, it was just trying to get stronger. He’s definitely put on some weight. With his body type, it’s not always easy to tell but he has. Then, being consistent. As a sophomore to do what he did was really impressive. Going forward I’m sure he was at the top of the scouting report last year (for opposing defenses), now those defenses are definitely going to be geared towards him,” Marsh said.
Cripe averaged 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game last season.
“He’s in the gym all the time. He’s got his own shooting gun at his house. The kid works. He’s very invested,” Marsh said.
Junior Nevin Phares and senior Josh Rosales will also help with ball handling duties this season. Phares plans to be much more aggressive on offense after he had 3.3 ppg and 1.6 rpg last year, and Rosales was in and out of the lineup with injuries but hopes to be healthy all season long.
Junior Zach Beers showed he’s not afraid of challenge down low. He may be undersized at the position, but he gives the Chargers the ability to show some different looks. He averaged 6.5 ppg and 3.7 rpg during the 2020-21 season.
“He’s slimmed down a little bit and made himself a better athlete. I think we’re going to see him do some different things and give us some lineup flexibility. We need that physicality,” Marsh said.
Ayden Zavala is another junior who has gotten stronger, learned to play with more physicality and has improved his shot. Senior Julio Macias came on strong towards the end of last season and will give the Chargers more size inside. Zavala had 3.9 ppg and 3.4 rpg, and Macias averaged 5.8 ppg and 3.2 rpg last season.
Adam Nelson gives West Noble the ability to stretch the floor a little more and has improved on the defensive end. Brayden Bohde and Luke Schermerhorn will also have their opportunities to make an impact this season.
The Chargers finished tied for fourth in the NECC last season and want to keep inching their way towards the top.
“That’s the goal. I think the conference is going to look a little different. There were a lot of seniors last year,” Marsh said.
The Chargers have size and length at all five spots and will be difficult to defend and score on this season.
“I do think our size is something that separates us from other teams in the conference,” Marsh said. “There’s not a ton of size and hopefully we can use that to our advantage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.