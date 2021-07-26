CHURUBUSCO — Shannon Beard chose Churubusco for a reason, because it was his greatest chance to become a head coach again.
Beard chose wisely and is now the boys basketball coach after approval at Monday’s Smith-Green Community School Board meeting.
Beard was an assistant for former head coach Chris Paul for the last two seasons. Beard was previously at head coach at Hamilton for two seasons, 2017-19. He was 7-39 with the Marines.
“When I finished my time at Hamilton, I was trying to find a place that an opportunity would come soon rather than later,” Beard said. “I figured Chris would eventually move on with his kids. I kind of went there for a purpose.”
Beard was impressed by the support the Eagles drew over the last two seasons. They won back-to-back sectional titles during that time.
“It’s a really neat community. It’s really tight. For a 2A school, we traveled really well last year,” Beard said. “That’s really exciting. I was an assistant at DeKalb for 10 years, and Churubusco travels as well as DeKalb. And I think DeKalb travels really well.”
His stint at Hamilton wasn’t long, but it did teach him some valuable lessons.
“It’s knowing how to do all of the stuff that you have to do as a varsity coach that nobody tells you. Knowing that you’re going to have to do laundry, picking up stuff in the locker, fill out forms and take inventory and not letting that bog you down,” Beard said.
Churubusco was led by three seniors last year, Jackson Paul, Landen Jordan and Luke McClure, and they helped score a lot of points.
“You wouldn’t know it, but we have five lettermen coming back. We also lost 70 points per game, so we have to be realistic,” Beard said.
The Eagles did rely on a couple of freshmen as role players last season, but now, it’s their turn to take the lead.
“They’re really battled tested. They’ve been through it. They’re not going to be awed by in any tough situations,” Beard said.
Overall, Beard doesn’t not want to stray too far away from what has made Churubusco so successful the last five seasons.
“We’re not looking to change a lot. You don’t change the recipe when everyone likes it,” Beard said. “We’re hoping to continue it.”
