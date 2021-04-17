KENDALLVILLE — Two high-powered offenses produced a lot of trips around the bases on Saturday. East Noble and Homestead softball combined for 59 runs in a doubleheader that the Knights and Spartans.
East Noble won the first game 14-13 in walk-off fashion, and Homestead jumped out to a 10-0 lead and held on for a 19-13 win in the second game.
East Noble 14, Homestead 13
The Spartans began the day with three runs in the first on a home run by freshman Addie Fleming.
The Knights answered with two runs after a pair of singles by Carly Turner and Lauren Lash.
After Homestead pushed it lead back to three with two more runs in the second, East Noble once again answered and tied the game with three runs in the second half of the inning.
Jasmine Freeman scored on a double by Lindsey Schermerhorn, then she was brought around by Elliot Rouch’s single. Turner doubled to center to plate Rouch and tie the game.
Kylie Anderson settled in during the third and fourth innings, not allowing any runs by the Spartans, which allowed East Noble to take the lead.
Freeman scored the go-ahead run in the third, then Karrah Rarick scored on another single from Turner to make it 7-5. Rouch scored her second run of the game on a passed ball.
Maliah Hampshire led off the fourth with a solo home run to center that made it 9-5.
Homestead started its comeback in the fifth with a pair of runs, then tied the game in the sixth with three more scores. The visitors took the lead and extended it to 13-10 before the bottom of the seventh.
Schermerhorn walked and Rarrick reached on an error. Rouch scored Schermerhorn with a single, then Rarrick came around on a fielder’s choice by Lash.
Hampshire stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and smashed a rocket off the third-base bag to score Rouch and Turner for the winning runs.
Turner finished with four hits, Rouch had three and Hampshire and Rarrick each had two.
Homestead 19, East Noble 13
The Spartans were up 10-0 before the Knight bats woke up for the second game.
Lash started the scoring for East Noble with a solo homer in the bottom of the third.
Homestead scored one more and need just three outs to end the game in the fifth, but Turner scored and Cady Smith drove in another to make it an 11-3 game.
The Spartans put up five in the top of the sixth and were surely going put away the Knights in the bottom of the frame, but not so fast.
Jalyn Thompson scored on a single by Avan Beiswanger, then Hampshire hit her second deep shot of the day with a three-run home run to make it 16-7.
The Spartans kept putting runs up as well and plated three more in the seventh. The Knights answered with six runs in the final frame but the lead was too much to overcome.
