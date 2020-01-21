Prep Boys Basketball
Essegian, Yoder nominated for IBCA award
Central Noble sophomore guard Connor Essegian and Westview senior swingman Charlie Yoder were nominated for Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 13-18.
Panthers fall to Warriors’ rally
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Woodlan scored 36 points in the fourth quarter and rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat Prairie Heights 72-71 on Tuesday night.
Joe Reidy led the Warriors with 27 points, and Mitch Mendenhall ended up with 26.
Heights fell to 12-3 on the season.
Prep Girls Basketball
Stroop breaks record in win over Churubusco
LAGRANGE — Lakeland senior Beth Stroop hit her 134th career three-pointer, breaking the program’s all-time record in the Lakers’ 66-34 win over Churubusco on Tuesday.
Bailey Hartsough had 18 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Lakers (13-8, 6-3 Northeast Corner Conference). Stroop finished with 13 points, Allie Hillman added 11, Isabelle Larimer scored nine and Faith Riehl had seven points.
Myah Bear had nine points and Mariah Hosted scored eight for the Eagles (4-13, 1-7).
Prep Gymnastics
Chargers drop meet to Warriors
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Wawasee 93.425-75.075 in a gymnastics meet on Tuesday night.
The Chargers’ highest finisher in the all-around was freshman Valerie Diaz in fifth with a total of 25.525. She placed fourth in the uneven bars, and her teammate Jessica Silva came in fifth in the vault.
The Warriors’ Aundreya Wegener won the all-around with a score of 34.025. Northwood’s only gymnast Emilee Conrad came in third with 27.475.
Lakeland falls to Concordia Monday
FORT WAYNE — The Lakers were defeated 93.05-89.35 by Concordia on Monday night.
Lakeland was led by Emily Byler, who finished in third in the all-around with a total of 32.35. Concordia’s Regan Twomey and Madi Delinger finished in first and second, respectively, in the all-around with 34.35 and 32.75.
Byler finished second in the vault with an 8.8 and tied for second on the bars. She came in third on the beam at 7.95 and third on the floor exercise with 8.2.
Natalie Huffman finished with an all-around score of 28.9, and Baylee Slone ended up with a total of 27.875. Huffman’s best score was an 8.05 in the vault, and so was Slone’s with an 8.2.
Prep Wrestling
Westview downed by Sturgis, Michigan, Monday
EMMA — Westview lost to Sturgis, Michigan, on Monday 66-12.
