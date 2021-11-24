LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s girls basketball team made a magical run to a Class 3A regional final last season with a special group of seniors, including one of the school’s most decorated athletes ever in Bailey Hartsough, who was also the program’s all-time leading scorer.
There’s a different look to the Lakers this time around, but some of that main core remains and it’s showing a lot of fight in the earlygoing.
Lakeland (21-8 last season, including 6-4 in the Northeast Corner Conference) is 2-3 overall as of last Wednesday. Some of that main core from last season is still there, like junior guards Faith Riehl and Peyton Hartsough. Athletic junior guard Alivia Rasler will take on a bigger role.
The rest of the team is older, but new to varsity basketball. Junior forward Grace Iddings played a couple of important minutes in last season’s 3A Wawasee Sectional final against NorthWood while the Lakers were dealing with foul trouble and injuries.
Pilar Canedo and Hayden Frost are first-year varsity players as seniors. And so is Kayla Poole, who rejoins the Lakers after not playing basketball the last two seasons.
But the varsity newcomers have fit in pretty well thus far.
“We’ve changed our starting rotation quite a bit and I feel I can start any seven of the girls and good things will happen,” second-year Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. “What they can provide will help us be competitive and give us a chance to win.”
Riehl has recovered well from her knee injury that ended last season during a home loss to Central Noble on Jan. 21. She averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game last season and shot 51% from the field (100-198), including 42% from three-point range (31-74).
Hartsough was one of the better point guards in the area as a sophomore and will look to pick up her scoring some. She averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.
“Peyton was running the point on her Always 100 team setting up Brea Garber (from Fairfield) and Bailey Kelham (from Garrett). She also learned how to score, too,” Gearheart said.
Rasler had 5.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.9 apg and 1.5 spg last season.
“They have to play well for us to do well,” Gearheart said of Riehl, Hartsough and Rasler. “Those three are the leaders of our team, but we want everybody to be leaders on the court.
“We are going with the family concept. With our role players, what can they bring to the game? Iddings can hit the wide-open jumper. Kayla will help us with her athleticism... I feel comfortable no matter who is in the game.
“We’ve done a really good job denying on defense, but we need to sustain it. But from JV (junior varsity), they’ve made a lot of improvement.”
