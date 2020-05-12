LIGONIER — This was supposed to be Nathan Mast’s year.
The West Noble senior had big plans for the 2020 spring track and field season.
“I was definitely disappointed (when the season was canceled). I got over it fairly quickly, because I knew I was going to graduate anyways. This track season was one that I was looking forward to the most, because I did well last year and I had improved,” Mast said.
Mast was in line to break the long-standing, school record in the 400-meter dash. The record is 50.5 seconds and Mast’s personal best is 51.7, which he ran to win the 2019 sectional.
He’s qualified for regionals the last two seasons, but this season would have been his time to make a special run.
“I could’ve gotten the record this year, and I had always wanted to go to state in track. We had a 4x800 team that could’ve probably made it,” Mast said.
The senior Charger has been to the state finals three times, but with the boys cross country team. He helped West Noble finish 21st in the state in 2019.
While running can be very individualized with personal bests and goals, both cross country and track are still team-oriented sports with athletes working together to score points. Mast, who has been running since the third grade, will miss being a part of a team the most.
“I love the racing aspect but the team aspect is my second favorite reason. It has helped me be a better team leader, be a part of a team, to work hard and love what I do,” Mast said.
He’ll also miss the support of the school and from the rest of the West Noble community.
“Our running program, I feel like it’s superior to any of the other ones around here. I haven’t been a part of them, but our coaches really love us and support us in our careers. Our school and community is really supportive in our sporting events,” Mast said.
Mast plans on attending Purdue in the fall and majoring in mechanical engineering. He will try to make the Boilermakers’ track and field team but if not, he will join their club team.
He said he has always been a hands-on person and would like to have his own business one day. He wants to work in the automotive industry, specifically with electric vehicles.
