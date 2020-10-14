EMMA — It took a team effort from Westview to get to this point.
To get to 11 consecutive wins, a sectional championship and their first regional appearance since 2016, it took the Warriors to push individual goals to the side and come together as a team.
“Considering how we started the season, I never saw this coming. It’s amazing to see what we’ve transformed into and how much of a team we’ve become instead of individual players and individual goals. It’s become a team effort now,” Westview senior Cael Misner said.
The Warriors (12-7-1) play Kouts (12-0-4) in the first semifinal match of the Class 1A regional at Argos on Saturday.
When Westview was 1-7-1 with a month left in its season, head coach Jamie Martin thought his team was “frustrated but getting better.”
“I felt like we were coming around. I felt like we were growing as a team in that losing streak,” Martin said.
Misner saw it a little differently.
“It was very rough. It was a bad team atmosphere. There was a lot bickering. Nobody got along with each other. Nobody wanted to be at practice. Nobody wanted to play, and it showed on the field,” he said. “Then, something clicked and everyone wants to be a part of a team, and it’s showing.”
The biggest difference in turning this team around was practice.
“We drilled and drilled. A lot of the things we do on the field, we do in practice. There more we worked on things that we needed to work on and admitted our problems and fixed them in practice and in the games, we started winning games,” Misner said.
It also took the seniors, including Misner and keeper Drew Litwiller to step up and lead.
“I think we always had the skill, but we just didn’t know it. I see myself as a leader, as well as these other eight seniors. And as soon as we got leadership, we were good. I know we are good all around,” Litwiller said.
Now, the Warriors are in better spirits and it showed after Saturday’s win over Bethany Christian in the sectional final that ended in penalty kicks. The team didn’t leave the field after the victory for quite some time, enjoying the moment and enjoying it together.
It all started with communication, and Westview is currently communicating on the field, which is leading to better play.
“Moving the ball has been the best that it’s been in the last three years since Jamie has been our coach. We can move the ball, we can communicate with each other, we can tell someone there’s a man on them, let someone know if there’s going to be a man on or tell them where to pass or predict where we’re going to pass to. Just all of the things a very fundamental soccer player should have,” Misner said.
Westview has also benefited from the play of freshman Teague Misner, who leads the team with 29 goals and 10 assists and has seven multi-goal games.
“He plays high level club. I knew he was a good player from watching him in junior high. I didn’t think he would have the impact he’s had. I knew he would help, and I knew he would be a key guy for us. But he’s got 29 goals and 10 assists. Did I expect that? No,” Martin said.
Misner stepped to fill the scoring role that was left open when junior Jadon Yoder, who scored 34 goals last season, missed about a month of this season with an injury. Yoder returned the final week of the regular season and has seven goals in the last five games.
Before this season, Litwiller’s last season of playing soccer was in eighth grade, and he didn’t join this year’s team until the first week of the season.
“I thought it’s my senior year and I miss the game. I missed all of these guys. They were the ones that talked me into it, especially the nine seniors we have,” Litwiller said.
He took over as the starting keeper on Sept. 3 against Northridge and has 127 saves in 14 matches.
“Drew’s impact has been huge,” Martin said.
The Warriors are a completely different team from when they started the season, even from what they were about a month ago. They are communicating, moving the ball and more importantly, they are confident going into this week’s regional.
“We’re a lot more confident right now,” Litwiller said. “We know we can do it. We know we’re hot right now. I feel good coming into this regional. It’s going to be tough, but I feel good.”
