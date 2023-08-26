KENDALLVILLE — Two of the premier prep football programs in northern Indiana squared off for the first time Friday when Snider traveled up to East Noble.
The Knights kept pounding away and did not give in. But the Class 5A top-ranked Panthers were harder to stop in winning 45-28.
"They have good players at every position. They're number one in the state for the reason," East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. "That's why we wanted to play them.
"A year ago, we would have been shut out by Snider. But our kids have gotten better. We're more confident. But our defense learned some lessons. We have one unblocked guy on every play and it didn't matter."
Snider (2-0) scored on six of its first seven possessions in building a 38-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
East Noble (1-1) had two long drives that included a double-digit amount of plays and did not score, then Snider scored touchdowns to lead 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
The Knights' started the contest with a 15-play drive and earned first downs on four third-down plays. But Snider held and forced an EN punt, which was downed at the Panther 1-yard line.
Snider went 99 yards to strike first on a Uriah Buchanan 1-yard touchdown run.
Then East Noble went on another long drive before losing the possession on a fumble that Panther senior William Kelso recovered at the Snider 21.
The Panthers marched and scored again. Quarterback Ke'ron Billingsley scrambled right on a fourth down-and-5 play and scored from 26 yards out. Chase Wennemar kicked the extra point and Snider led 14-0 with 6 minutes, 25 seconds left before halftime.
East Noble did cut the deficit in half with 1:24 before the intermission on a 3-yard touchdown run by Dylan Krehl and an Alex Sprague extra point.
"I think we did what we wanted to do," Amstutz said. "Snider has a very explosive offense and we wanted to keep them off the field."
But the Knights could not keep Snider from scoring with a short clock. The Panthers converted on fourth down in EN territory, then Billingsley threw the ball high in the left corner of the end zone for 6-foot-2 senior Austin Ganaway to go up and grab over a Knight defender for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 1.3 seconds left in the second quarter. Wennemar kicked the extra point and Snider led 21-7 at the break.
The Panthers got the ball to start the second half and did not take much time to add on to its advantage.
Buchanan broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the second half. The Panthers led 28-7 just 17 seconds into the third quarter after Wennemar's PAT.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Buchanan had 22 carries for 279 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's really good. The offensive line did a good job," Panthers coach Kurt Tippmann said. "When he gets some space, he can make things happen.
East Noble stopped the first Snider offensive possession of the game with a little over eight minutes left in the third quarter. But the Panthers extended their lead to 31-7 on their next possession on a Wennemar 35-yard field goal with 4:19 left in the stanza.
"East Noble is very well-coached and they play hard," Tippmann said. "Our offense and defense did a good job. There was a lot of movement up front and we picked some stuff up. Ke'ron hit some stuff."
Billingsley was 9-for-12 passing for 86 yards and one touchdown, and had five rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Tyson Reinbold ran the ball 20 times for East Noble for 79 yards and a touchdown. Krehl ran for 49 yards and two TDs.
Zander Brazel competed 20-of-35 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown with one interception for the Knights. Keegan Corbin caught four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
East Noble was 10-of-18 on third down conversions and got first down on all three times it went for it on fourth down.
Amstutz feels his team is better for playing Snider.
"This was a great experience," he said. "We were really physical against a good Snider team and a Luers team that will get better as time goes on.
"We have the pieces to do that. We just have to make plays when the plays are there."
