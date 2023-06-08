Westview starting pitcher Max Engle exchange congratulations with Warriors third baseman Mason Wire (17) just after the team’s 6-0 win over Bishop Luers in the Class 2A South Bend Clay Regional baseball game Saturday afternoon at Jim Reinebold Field. The Warriors will take on defending 2A state champion Illiana Christian in the first semifinal of the 2A North Semi-State at Kokomo’s Municipal Stadium this coming Saturday at 11 a.m.