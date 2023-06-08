EMMA — Westview’s baseball team finally got a regional championship it has been longing for last weekend in South Bend. The Warriors’ next step toward much more is getting through the defending Class 2A state champion.
Westview (19-8) will play 10th-ranked Illiana Christian (22-9) in the first semifinal of the 2A North Semi-State at Kokomo’s Municipal Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
Winchester (15-11) will take on Delphi (21-10) in the other semifinal at 2 p.m. Later on Saturday at 8 p.m., the semifinal winners will meet for the semi-state title.
A marquee matchup appears to be on tap on the mound in the first game of the day. Sophomore left-hander Max Engle (9-2) will toe the slab for the Warriors against recently-announced Indiana All-Star Kevin Corcoran Jr., a senior left-hander who also plays in the outfield. He is also hitting .456 (47-103) with 31 runs batted in, 26 runs scored, 18 stolen bases and 11 doubles. He committed to playing baseball at NCAA Division III Webster in St. Louis .
Junior infielder Isaac Vanderwoude is hitting .395 (30-76) with seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 25 stolen bases. He has a .583 on-base percentage with the help of 25 walks and being hit by 15 pitches.
Senior Matt Bultema is hitting .341 (28-82) for the Vikings with two homers, 27 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Junior Tyler Balkema is hitting .429 (36-84) with 33 runs and 24 RBIs.
Illiana Christian is hitting .353 as a team and has 136 stolen bases.
Engle has a 0.77 earned run average and one save. He pitched 73 innings and allowed 49 hits, struck out 105 and walked 23. Junior Micah Miller is 4-2 with a 3.03 ERA. In 37 innings for the Warriors, he allowed 22 hits, struck out 52 and walked 54.
Westview junior shortstop Braden Kauffman is also one of our area’s players. He is hitting .419 (39-93) with five home runs, 25 RBIs, 28 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and nine doubles. He also has a .923 fielding percentage with eight errors in 104 fielding chances.
Sophomore catcher Jaxon Engle, Max’s twin brother, has only allowed one passed ball all season and made only one error in 242 total chances. Jaxon is also hitting .361 (30-83) with 18 RBIs and six doubles.
As a team defensively, the Warriors have a .949 fielding percentage.
Senior Matty Mortrud is hitting .346 (28-81) with two homers, 24 RBIs and 23 runs scored.
Delphi is led on the mound by senior Brock Burton (6-1, 2.37 ERA, 1 save, 25 strikeouts, 19 walks and 30 hits allowed in 38 1/3 innings), sophomore Keigan Watts (5-2, 3.86 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 33 walks and 21 hits allowed in 29 IP) and freshman Brett Huffman (3-0, 1.42 ERA, 1 save, 34 strikeouts and 18 hits allowed in 29 and 2/3 innings).
Senior Chase Long, an Indiana All-Star selection at catcher, leads the Oracles offense with a .432 average (38-88), four home runs, 38 RBIs, 33 runs scored and 16 doubles. Junior Jaxson Hixson is hitting .419 (39-93) with a homer, 32 RBIs, 23 runs and 14 doubles. Junior Chase Alamger is at .393 (35-89) with a homer, 20 RBIs, 35 runs 19 stolen bases and 10 doubles.
Burton is also hitting .344 (31-90) with 19 RBIs and 20 runs. Sophomore pinch-running specialist Josh Hartley has 28 stolen bases.
For Winchester, Justin Cox is hitting .375 (27-72) with a homer, 10 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Freshman McCormac Anderson is hitting .333 (24-72) with 20 RBIs and 12 runs. Senior Noah Heaton is hitting .321 (27-84) 12 RBIs and 13 runs.
Junior Jace Allen is the Golden Falcons’ leading pitcher with a 6-1 record, a 2.23 ERA and one save. In 62 and 2/3 innings, he allowed 50 hits, struck out 53 and walked 15.
Cox is 4-0 with a 2.58 ERA. He struck out 38 and allowed 10 hits in 21 and 2/3 innings.
