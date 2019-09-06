KENDALLVILLE — East Noble volleyball coach Tyler Ferguson said he was “forced to resign” on Wednesday.
East Noble athletic director Nick David said in email on Thursday afternoon, “East Noble School Corporation’s policy is that we do not discuss school personnel.”
Ferguson was hired as the Knights’ volleyball coach last season. Ferguson was hired on Aug. 12 as an assistant for the women’s volleyball program at Manchester University. He is also an Elite Head Coach and Beach Specialist at Empowered Sports Club in Fort Wayne.
Ferguson said he told the East Noble administration that he would be absent for certain matches and tournaments throughout this season because of commitments he had with the Manchester volleyball program. Ferguson also said the administration was OK with this and so was his team.
Ferguson held a parent meeting before the season and explained to the parents and players what games he would miss during 2019 season. He said the parents and players were fine with Ferguson missing time during the season.
“It was just situation where (Nick David and I) were going back and forth saying I need to be at these matches. So it was basically quit my job or resign,” Ferguson said. “It was a lose-lose either way.”
Ferguson was not at the Prairie Heights Classic this past Saturday, where the Knights went 1-2 on the day.
Ferguson said Thursday he understood the situation that he was in and was given a choice to either be fired or resign on his own. He chose the latter.
He said he still wanted to be the coach of the Knights, even though he took the job with the Spartans. Ferguson said he turned down the assistant position with Manchester before the 2018 season, but decided to accept it when offered again before this season. Ivan Matos is the head coach of the Spartans and works with Ferguson at Empowered.
Ferguson said taking the new position at Manchester wasn’t going to damage the East Noble program, but that it should only improve it going forward. He said there are girls on this year’s team who have aspirations to play at the next level.
There is a meeting scheduled for today between David and some of the East Noble players and parents.
East Noble assistant coaches Jessica Drew, who is the junior varsity coach, and Natalie Williams are expected to take bigger roles with the program. The Knights are 3-6 after losing at Northridge Thursday night.
