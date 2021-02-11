KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School has inducted four former athletes into its Hall of Fame.
This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19 and the limits on attendance at basketball games. The athletic department has showcased each new member of the Hall of Fame on social media this past week.
Andy Bell
For three decades, coach Bell has given the best he has to his students and athletes, setting a standard of excellence that ultimately has brought him to this honor.
Bell graduated from Wabash College in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in history.
He coached track at Avilla Middle School from 1984-2004 and football from 1985-99. At East Noble High School, he coached freshman football from 2002-09 and was a girls track assistant coach for 2005 and 2006 and became head coach in 2007, a position he still holds.
Bell’s skill as a program director was immediately evident, as East Noble continued its outstanding Track and Field reputation, and his teams have won numerous team and individual honors.
In his time coaching, Bell produced 16 athletes that won a total of 22 conference championships and led 43 sectional champions.
At the state level, Bell guided 15 indoor track state qualifiers and seven outdoor state qualifiers. He also had 11 Academic All-State honorees and had one Indiana All-Star performer.
His teams were NE8 Conference Champions in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and sectional Champions in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2019.
He was KPC Media Group’s Coach of the Year in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Bell lives in Kendallville with his wife Rebecca. They have four children: Elizabeth (Bell) Reitzel, Anthony Bell, Lillian (Bell) Miracle, and Edward Bell.
Katy (Richardson) Vandervest
Katherine (Katy) Vandervest lit up East Noble High School in the academic and athletic arenas from 1993-97. She was a four-year participant in three programs: volleyball under coach Chris Wilder, basketball under coach Fred Inniger and track under coach Charlie Barnum.
Katy helped East Noble’s programs to four sectional championships, one in basketball and three in track. She also helped the 1994 track squad to a Northeast Hoosier Conference championship.
As a basketball player, Vandervest was named to the KPC All-Area Team in 1997, along with making Academic All-State that same year.
She was even more accomplished on the track. A runner with terrific speed, she became a technician in the hurdle events. Vandervest holds the school records in both the 100 Hurdles (15.01) and 300 Hurdles (46.15).
She dominated major Northern Indiana track invitationals, winning five individual championships at the Goshen Relays, two at the John Reed Relays, and two at the Turtle Town Relays.
Vandervest was a two-time NHC champion and a six-time individual sectional champion, sweeping the hurdle events in 1995-97. In the Fort Wayne Northrop Regional, she swept the hurdle events in her senior year.
She added four more sectional championships, running on the winning 400 and 1,600 Relay teams in both 1996 and 1997. She was a two-time state meet qualifier, finishing 10th in the 100 hurdles and 14th in the 300 hurdles in her senior season.
Vandervest was named Track MVP in her sophomore and junior seasons, and overall MVP as a senior. She was also honored with All-Area recognition, named to the team her last three seasons, and was Academic All-State in track. She won the 1997 East Noble Girl Athlete Award and the East Noble Athletic Scholar Award.
She graduated first in her class and was named a 1997 Hoosier Scholar. Vandervest also received the Elks Scholarship for Athletic and Academic Excellence, the Wendy Lynn Rhodes Memorial Scholarship, the Amy Yoder Scholarship, and received the Indiana Senate Certificate of Achievement.
She attended Indiana University and graduated with a degree in biology, receiving highest distinction. She received her Doctorate of Medicine from IU in 2005, and did her internship and residency at the University of Colorado Hospital and School of medicine.
Vandervest lives in Rockwall, Texas with her husband Eric and their children, Ethan and Logan. She is a pulmonary and critical care physician at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Eddy Gibson
Gibson was known for his intense work ethic and incredible dedication, excelling in multiple sports as a Knight. He played basketball for coach Steve Nelson, ran track for coach Bob Waterson and played football for Bob Wiant.
His speed as an athlete was always on full display, and he put that speed to good use in track, competing in the 200, 400, high jump and 1,600 Relay.
Gibson truly made his mark on the football field. An aggressive and dynamic player, who mixed athleticism and strength with intelligence, he earned second team all-conference as a sophomore in 1983. He was named to the first team both his junior and senior years and made the all-area team in those two seasons.
Gibson was named to the 1985 Indiana All-State football team, and he selected to play in the Indiana North/South All-Star game in the summer of 1986.
He set the single-season school record for sacks with 14 and the career record with 33. Gibson’s ability that allowed him to set these records also earned him a scholarship to Ball State University.
Gibson’s contributions to East Noble athletics did not end with his playing career. He has passed on his athletic gifts as a coach, coaching football at East Noble High School for a year and coaching multiple years of football and track at East Noble Middle School.
Eddy lives in Avilla with his wife Kari, and they have two children, Joshua and Whitney.
Doug Desper
As an athlete, student, coach and educator at East Noble, Doug Desper continually achieved excellence and brought others along to that same high standard.
Entering East Noble in the fall of 1975, Desper showed early on his versatility in the athletic arena, participating in four sports, including baseball, golf, tennis and basketball.
As a golfer for coaches Bill Lane and Fred Brokaw, he was a three-year letter winner.
However, it was in the sport of tennis that Desper achieved his greatest high school athletic achievements. He was a stalwart for coach Lane and Brent Grawcock, earning four varsity letters. As a freshman, he played No. 2 Doubles and earned the Most Valuable Freshman award. As a sophomore, he moved to No. 1 Doubles and won the Bruiser award.
In his last two years, he was the East Noble No. 1 Singles player, where he won an additional Bruiser award, was named Most Valuable Player in the program both years, and as a senior, was named second team all-conference.
Upon graduation Desper attended Purdue University, earning a bachelor’s degree in mathematics in 1983. He added subsequent degrees included a Master’s in secondary education in 1986 and a Master’s in geophysical engineering in 2012. Collegiate honors included the publishing of a geophysical engineering thesis based on research conducted in Australia.
Desper’s most profound impact at East Noble Athletics was his coaching career, which began in the fall of 1991 with the East Noble Tennis programs, which he led for 35 seasons, 19 as boys coach and 16 with the girls. His combined overall record for both programs during his tenure was 364-174.
The boys tennis program won eight sectional championships, and the team was ranked in the state of Indiana in 1993-97, 2008, and 2009. His boys team won the East Noble Invitational eight times, the DeKalb Invitational six times and the Concord Invitational in 1995.
Desper coached two Indiana All-Stars, 21 All-State players, seven Academic All-State players, four individual state finalist, and two individual State runners-up.
As a boys coach, he was named conference Coach of the Year in 1993 and 1997, District Coach of the Year in 1995 and 1996, the Boys Indiana All-Star coach in 2008 and was named the Boys Indiana State Coach of the Year in 1996.
As the Girls coach, his accomplishments were also impressive. The Knights program was state ranked in 1993-97. His teams won the East Noble Invitational seven times, the Concordia Invitational three times, the DeKalb Invitational twice and the Mount Vernon Invitational once.
He coached 3 Indiana All-Stars, 19 All-State performers, nine Academic All-State players, three State finalists and one fourth-place state finisher.
For his efforts, he was named the conference Coach of the Year in 1996 and 2000, the All-Area Coach of the Year in 2006, the District Coach of the Year in 1994, 1997, 1998, and 2000 and was the Girls Indiana All-Star Tennis Coach in 2000.
Doug currently works at Oak Farm Schools, where he is a mathematics teacher and mathematics curriculum writer. He lives in Kendallville with his wife Kim. They have two children, Katelyn, who is married to Jeff Carrell, and Daniel, who is married to Kristina.
