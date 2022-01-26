KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Kayden Fuller signed his letter of intent Wednesday to run cross country and track for the University of Saint Francis.
"I really liked talking with him and how they have their team. It's really close, like a family," Fuller said.
Fuller also had interest in Indiana Tech and Huntington University, but the overall atmosphere at Saint Francis was the one that prevailed.
Fuller was a part of the East Noble 4x800 relay team that also featured Lucas Diehm, Kyler Corbin and Wesley Potts and finished in 14th overall at the IHSAA State Finals last spring with a time of 8:11.19.
Their time at the Marion Regional, 8:05.26, put them at fourth all-time in program history. The relay team won a sectional championship and was second in the Northeast 8 Conference Meet.
Fuller plans on studying pre-physician assistant or physical therapy while at Saint Francis. Sports and running have always been apart of Fuller's life, and he wants them to stay in his life, which is why he's been studying pre-physician assistant or physical therapy.
