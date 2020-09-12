KENDALLVILLE — It was a match where East Noble dominated possession, but West Noble came away with the victory.
The Chargers scored two early goals and held on for a 2-0 win over the Knights on Saturday.
“They played good. We are starting to get to know each other better, so we can start winning more games. (East Noble) was tough,” West Noble assistant coach Carlos Hernandez said. “They started playing very well and gave us a hard time.”
East Noble coach Ethan Hood said, “I’m not even upset that we lost. I know we had two letdowns, and it took us some time to figure it out.”
West Noble forward and 2019 KPC All-Area Boys Soccer Prep of the Year Henry Torres scored both of the goals on Saturday. Nestor Gutierrez assisted on both of Torres’ goals.
On the first, Gutierrez led Torres on a breakaway opportunity, and the junior capitalized with an easy goal 10 minutes into the match.
Five minutes later, Torres had to work a little bit harder but was still able to power it past the East Noble keeper.
After the goal, the East Noble defense tightened and allowed very few opportunities for the Chargers to extend their lead.
“Once our defense stepped up and listened to my advice on holding that line, (Torres) is always going to be offside. We did that, and they didn’t have anything else through us,” Hood said. “This was a huge game for us that we lost. It’s OK because I finally feel like we’re stepping it up as a team, and we’re creating opportunities. We have a strong backline that last 40 minutes. We dominated that game if anyone were to watch it. We dominated that game but the scoreboard didn’t show it.”
The Knights held the ball in their scoring third for the majority of the match but were unable to find the back of the net. West Noble used a defense that East Noble isn’t used to seeing.
“It was us just trying to figure it out and trying to get those opportunities. We had lots of shots, but we couldn’t find the back of the net on any of them,” Hood said.
In goal for West Noble, Juan Ibarra finished with seven saves.
In the JV match, West Noble won 8-0 over East Noble.
East Noble girls 2, Central Noble 0
Dorothy Tipton and Courtney Cooper each scored a goal for the Knights.
In net, Lauren Lash earned her second shutout of the season.
