One week in and we already have cancellations. This week the Garrett-DeKalb and Leo-Angola games were put on the shelf, and there’s a couple more next week.
We knew there would be some bumps in the road going into this season, and hopefully, they don’t turn into gaping potholes that leave bigger gaps in the schedule.
Here’s a look at matchups for our area teams in Week 2.
East Noble at NorthWoodRecords: East Noble 1-0, NorthWood 0-0
Media: WAWK 95.5 FM
Last meeting: The Knights were defeated 46-35 by the Panthers in the Class 4A sectional semifinals on Oct. 26, 2018.
Outlook: East Noble came out of the gates last week and proved it still belongs in the top 10 of Class 4A with a 31-0 victory over Plymouth.
The Class 4A No. 2 Knights have another test this week with a fellow top 10 team NorthWood, which comes in this week at No. 9.
It’ll be the first game of the season for the Panthers, because COVID-19 restrictions canceled their first game of the season.
The Knights’ defensive game plan should look similar to last week’s. Stop the run.
Senior quarterback Nate Newcomer was the one who made the NorthWood offense go last season and will do the same this season. He rushed for 1,298 yards and threw for 835 more in 2019. He scored a total of 23 touchdowns.
East Noble did a good job of corralling Plymouth’s Jake Reichard last week and limited him to 123 rushing yards. More importantly, they kept him out of the end zone. If the Knights can slow down Newcomer on first and second downs and force him to throw, they should have successful night.
Eastside at Adams CentralRecords: Eastside 1-0, Adams Central 1-0
Media: bernewitness.com/webcast/
Last meeting: Adams Central won 21-14 at Butler on Aug. 30, 2019.
Outlook: When these teams get together, expect a hard-hitting contest.
The Blazers and Flying Jets have met 15 times, with Adams Central holding a 12-3 advantage. Eastside last won at Adams Central in 2014.
Adams Central, originally slated to play Bellmont in the opener, took on Fremont instead due to COVID-19 issues at Bellmont. Fremont took the opening kickoff and scored on its first possession.
The Jets’ Alex Currie responded with an 80-yard touchdown run, launching a 42-point explosion. Adams Central never looked back in a 42-12 win. Adams Central piled up 313 yards on 36 carries.
Eastside likewise started slowly against Heritage, but once the hosts got their feet under them, there was no turning back in a 49-7 win.
Blazer quarterback Laban Davis threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 100 more. Teammate Matt Firestine added 98 yards and Briar Munsey added 57.
Columbia City at Central Noble
Records: Columbia City 1-0, Central Noble 1-0
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: The Cougars lost 35-8 at Columbia City on Aug. 30, 2018.
Outlook: Will the Eagles feast on another NECC Small School Division team, or will the Cougars continue to show improvement by taking down a bigger school?
Central Noble showed it can make big plays after it had a few last week against West Noble. The Cougars will need a few more today when it takes on Columbia City.
The Eagles kept Churubusco’s offense out of the red zone for the whole first half last week. Central Noble needs Sawyer Yoder, Will Hoover and Chase Spencer to take advantage of every wide open lane they get tonight.
On defense, the Cougars will try to slow down Columbia City’s passing attack, led by Greg Bolt. The junior threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener. Last season against Central Noble, the Eagles piled up 415 yards of total offense, 264 through the air.
Central Noble will need to keep it a low scoring game to give itself a chance at an upset.
Lakeland at Churubusco
Records: Lakeland 0-1, Churubusco 0-1
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange).
Last meeting: Eagles won 52-28 in LaGrange on Aug. 30, 2019.
Outlook: Something is going to give between two young teams.
The Lakers were extremely thin last week with leading seniors Bryce Alleshouse, Miguel Delapaz and Colton Isaacs out because of either injury or illness.
Isaacs was at practice the day before the Wawasee game, but fell ill last Friday and did not attend school. That forced new Laker coach Ryan O’Shea to go with sophomore Deion Marshall at quarterback. Lakeland only had 62 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times in its 42-0 home loss to the Warriors. The running clock began midway through the third quarter.
The Eagles had 157 yards of total offense against Columbia City, a 4A program who has had three straight 5-5 seasons and is looking to move into the upper class of the Northeast 8 Conference. CC also has a third-year starter at quarterback in Greg Bolt.
Churubusco sophomore quarterback Riley Buroff was 8-of-14 passing for 82 yards and did not turn the ball over.
The Eagles will lean on experienced players like Nick Nondorf, Kuper Papenbrock and Hunter Bianski. The availability of Alleshouse, Delapaz and Isaacs will be key for Lakeland.
What new varsity players will step up?
Fremont at Prairie Heights
Records: Fremont 0-1, Prairie Heights 0-1
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Panther Sports Network and Fremont Athletics — Live on Facebook
Last meeting: Eagles won 20-6 in Brushy Prairie on Oct. 11, 2019.
Outlook: While the Panthers adjusted and rallied against an even opponent in a close loss last week, the Eagles had some bright spots against a superior opponent and appeared to come out of the game very healthy.
The Panthers found a running game and stopped the run during the 22-20 overtime loss to Whitko. The running game emerged after the Wildcats adjusted to PH quarterback Luke Severe after his coming-out party in last year’s Class 2A first-round sectional game.
Severe completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns against Whitko in the sectional game. He was 5 of 20 for 74 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception last Friday while being sacked three times and rushing four times for minus-26 yards.
Three Heights rushers ran for 204 yards at 8.5 yards per carry, led by senior Zach Wiseman, who rushed 13 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats only had 43 yards on 28 rushing attempts.
Fremont quarterback Kameron Colclasure will be tougher for Prairie Heights to contain, especially if he leaves the pocket. Senior Carson Flynn is an emerging weapon out of the backfield. He rushed eight times for 39 yards and a touchdown against Adams Central. That running duo can limit the Eagles’ propensity to turn the ball over. Colclasure had four interceptions against the Flying Jets.
Panther Camden Hall had 11 tackles against Whitko. That included six solos and a sack. Quintin Ross had an interception along with 65 yards rushing and receiving.
This nonconference game was created because contests were canceled with out-state opponents. Hilltop, Ohio, dropped Fremont after Ohio shortened its regular season. Prairie Heights was supposed to play Bronson, Michigan, today. But high school football was moved to the spring in Michigan.
West Noble at Wawasee
Records: West Noble 0-1, Wawasee 1-0
Last meeting: The Chargers beat the Warriors 21-6 in Ligonier on Aug. 30, 2019.
Outlook: The Warriors jumped out to a 28-0 lead by halftime at Lakeland last week and didn’t look back. The Chargers gave up a lot of yards on the ground last week to Central Noble. This week, they’ll have to stop Wawasee through the air.
Warrior senior quarterback Parker Young was 10-for-15 for 220 yards and four touchdowns against the Lakers. He also rushed for two more scores.
West Noble coach Monte Mawhorter said his defense was going to be a strength coming into this season. The unit will have a chance to redeem itself tonight.
Offensively, the Chargers will have to get more out of everyone. They only scored one offensive touchdown last week against Central Noble. Kolby Knox, Zach Beers and Gustavo Taylor will have to step this week to compete with the Warriors’ offensive output.
