LAGRANGE — Lakeland Junior/Senior High School held its spring sports awards program on Wednesday night.
In track and field, the Top Dogs were Owen Troyer for the boys and Takya Wallace for the girls. The Mental Attitude award recipients were Brady Schiffli for the boys and Cameron Alleshouse for the girls. The Rookies of the Year were Samuel Larimer for the boys and Hannah Barrick for the girls.
The Most Improved Track Events athletes were Wallace and Andre Thompson. The Most Improved Field Events was just given on the girls’ side and went to Arlene Thompson.
In boys golf, Ben Keil received the Low Average award, Tommy Curtis received the Mental Attitude award and Ethan Rasbaugh was Most Improved. Newcomers of the Year were Kyle Hartsough and Brady Ferguson.
In baseball, Carson Mickem, Garrett Pieri and Mark Wells were named Offensive Most Valuable Players. Mickem and Jayden Marshall were picked the Mound MVPs. Cole Frost and Levi Cook were the Defensive MVPs. Pieri and Cook were Rookies of the Year.
Mickem, Wells and Drannon Miller received the True Blue Laker awards. Nick Huppenthal earned the Matthew Terry Memorial Award, and Manny Sanchez received the Brotherhood award.
In junior varsity baseball, Dylan Bateman and Justin Carlson were Defensive MVPs. Carlson was also the Mound MVP. Trenton Williams was selected Offensive MVP.
In softball, the MVPs were Jaden Moore on offense and Arianna Bustos on defense. Cheyenne Short received the Laker Award, and Reaghan Adams received the Most Improved.
In junior varsity softball, Rylee Amsden was the MVP and Carra McCullough was the Most Improved player.
In girls tennis, the Laker Award went to Carly Rasbaugh and the Spirit Award went to Sarah Smart. Rookies of the Year were Lydia Jacobson and Alana Whited. Awards also went to Amelia Trump for leadership and Olivia Guldin for being Most Improved.
Awards were also presented to junior high athletes.
In girls track and field, MVPs were Abriana Satterfield on the track and Caitlyn Maguire in the field events. Reggie Sunderland received the Mental Attitude award, Carmen Rettig was most improved and Fayte Hughes was Rookie of the Year.
In boys track and field, Gabe Wachtman was distance MVP and Nick Edwards was field events MVP.
In golf, Sam Keil had the Lowest Average and Carson Yoder was Most Improved.
In tennis, Madison Larimer was the Most Valuable Player. Isabella Rebone was Most Improved and Makynzie Anderson was Most Dedicated.
