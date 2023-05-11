ALBION — Central Noble senior Abby Hile officially took her next step to play softball at the collegiate level Tuesday afternoon.
Hile committed to play for the Manchester Spartans, a private liberal arts school in North Manchester with about 1,300 students. They are 23-19 overall after going 1-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.
“I’m just really glad I got it done and over with and I’m glad to start my season with Manchester,” Hile said. “It’s close to home and I can do my criminal justice there.”
Hile’s field of choice was a major factor in her decision making as she didn’t really look at any other schools in terms of continuing her athletic career. But she briefly looked into Vincennes University before ultimately deciding on the Spartans for the additional benefit of playing softball.
“I’ve always grown up around it,” Hile said. “My uncle was a cop. My cousins are cops. That’s what inspires me the most.”
Softball wasn’t her only option in her future athletic endeavors, as Hile was a standout on the volleyball and basketball courts during her time with the Cougars as well.
According to MaxPreps, Hile played 68 sets and recorded 79 kills, 144 digs and 24 aces her junior season in volleyball. Her senior season stats were not complete.
In basketball this past winter that saw Central Noble go 26-3 and make a Class 2A semi-state championship game, Hile played all 29 games, averaging 2.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, an assist and a steal per game with an average of 17.6 minutes a game.
Her strength has always been on the softball field, however, as prior to Tuesday’s game versus West Noble, Hile’s stats included a .439 batting average (29-for-66), with 17 singles, eight doubles, four home runs, 16 runs scored and 28 runs batted in.
“Softball is my favorite and that’s what I’ve done longest,” she said on why she made the decision to continue softball.
Her father, Jason Hile, said that his daughter has always been competitive ever since she started playing at the age of three.
“She never gives up,” he said. “She’s just a hardworking, amazing person, always has a smile on her face and loves to compete no matter what she does. We’re just super proud of her and hopefully she continues to do well at whatever she does.”
Once she enters her freshman season with the Spartans next spring, Hile said she hopes to be a good contributor for them on offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.