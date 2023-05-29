NAPPANEE – “28 years no more.”
East Noble baseball coach Aaron Desmonds delivered the closing statement over a special few days for his team. But the Knights spoke loudest with their play in the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional final against arguably the sectional’s best team on Monday afternoon.
Timely hitting, solid pitching and flawless defense helped EN shut out Fairfield 5-0 on NorthWood’s new Field of Dreams Complex to win the Knights’ first sectional baseball championship in the class sports era and their first sectional baseball title since 1995.
“This was 28 years in the making,” EN winning pitcher Luke Mast said. “It feels great.”
Mast and Owen Ritchie combined on a four-hit shutout of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season champions. Mast allowed the four hits over six innings, walked three and struck out 11 in getting the win.
The Knights were better in the big moments against a solid all-around baseball team that was much more than ace pitcher Alec Hershberger, who was recently named an Indiana All-Star. Junior Reese Rouch played big in that success in the clutch with two run-scoring hits. He was also hit by a pitch.
“Reese Rouch did not get the playing time he thought he deserved early in the season, but has been key contributor the last two or three weeks,” Desmonds said.
“Luke Mast gave us six solid innings. On a day as hot as it was, we wanted to get him through five and go to our pen.”
East Noble stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning, but did not miss that chance in the fourth.
Rouch came back from a 2-strike count against Fairfield starter Keegan Miller to make it full before lining a single into the outfield with the bases loaded to score two runs. Then sophomore Deegan Munk rolled a bunt down the first-base line to score Jackson Leedy to make it 3-0.
The Falcons (24-7) put two runners on base with two outs in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Knights (12-16) got the big outs in both cases. Mast induced a pop out the second baseman in shallow rightcenter from Michael Slabaugh to end the fifth, then Mast got under the hands of Landon Miller to freeze him on a called strike three to end the sixth. That was Mast’s 102nd and final pitch of the day.
“They crowd the plate, that’s why they pull the ball so well,” Mast said of the Falcons. “Going outside looked middle, in to them, so I had to make sure I threw in, in. My two-seam fastball and curve ball worked well.”
East Noble added two insurance runs in the sixth after its first hitter was retired. Hunter Wiley was hit by a pitch, then Leedy singled. Rouch followed with a line single to right to score Cody Biddle, who pinch ran for Wiley. After a sacrifice bunt by Munk moved runners to second and third, Leedy scored on a wild pitch.
“I went up with the right mentality,” said Rouch, whose father John was on the 1995 East Noble championship baseball team. “I played with heart. We played with heart. This was all we wanted.”
Keegan Miller took the loss for Fairfield. She allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits in five and one-third innings. He struck out seven, walked two and hit three batters.
East Noble will play Garrett Sectional champion Heritage Saturday at a regional to be determined shortly.
