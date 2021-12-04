FORT WAYNE — East Noble was down nine late in the third quarter when it turned to its big man Chris Hood, who proceeded to dominate inside and lead the Knights to a big 58-52 win over Carroll on Saturday night.
“We went into the quarter and there was just a belief in that huddle that we were going to come back and win that game,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “There was not a point in that game where I thought we were going to lose because the belief was so high.”
Durnell was coaching with a heavy heart on Saturday. He received the news that his grandfather Mike Durnell passed away unexpectedly earlier in the day.
“I can say he probably had a big part in this (win). He’s why I work so hard. He’s why I do what I do and impact others, because he impacted me so much,” Durnell said. “This win is for him.”
Hood finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds and helped East Noble (2-2) score 17 straight points from the end of the third period through the first five minutes of the fourth.
“When we’re able to handle pressure and get it in the half court, I’m confident we can get a basket any time with Chris being a driving force. Our guards did such a better job today handling pressure, getting angles to get him the ball and he’s was able to dominate,” Durnell said.
The Chargers (0-2) only had one field goal during the final eight minutes.
East Noble trailed by five at the end of the second quarter, 24-19, after Carroll’s Cannen Hauser lit up the scoreboard in the first half with 17 points.
The Knights were able to take advantage of all the whistles in the first few minutes and were up 6-0 before the Chargers were able to get their first points of the night, which was a free throw from Hauser with 3:14 left in the first quarter.
Michael Carcione hit the first field goal for the Chargers, a three from the corner.
A three-pointer from the wing by Owen Ritchie gave East Noble an 11-6 advantage at the first quarter.
The Knights’ lead increased its largest point at 16-10 with an inside bucket from Hood.
Then, East Noble went cold.
As the Knights struggled, Hauser started to heat up. He scored 16 of his 28 points in the second quarter, including a pair of three-pointers to tie the game and take the lead, 22-19. He added one more before the half to make it 24-19 Chargers at the break.
East Noble was held scoreless for the final 4:31 of the first half.
The Knights were able to show more pressure in the second half which disrupted Carroll and Hauser.
“We had to get out of our pressure because we got in some early foul trouble, but we trusted our guys with fouls and said we have to pressure them if we’re going to win. That was the big adjustment for us,” Durnell said.
Hood’s second bucket of the third quarter cut the lead to four points, 29-25. Then, a basket from Spencer Denton, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, made it a three-point game before Hauser hit four free throws and a lay-up from Jaiyre Simpson made it 42-33 late in the quarter.
Hood made four of the first five East Noble field goals in the fourth quarter to help the Knights go from a nine-point deficit to an eight-point lead midway through the final period.
The Knights had to hang of for dear life at the end because of their struggles from the free-throw line. In the final 1:13, East Noble was 3-of-12 from the stripe, but the Chargers also had their issues finding the bottom of the net. The Knights ended up 17-of-33 from the free-throw line.
Max Bender finished with six points and five rebounds, and Avery Kline had seven points, five boards and four steals.
The Knights host Northridge in their home opener on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.