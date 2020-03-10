LIGONIER — West Noble senior Joel Mast signed his letter of intent Tuesday to play tennis at Spring Arbor University in Michigan.
Mast originally intended on playing at Valparaiso University for his college career, but the Crusader athletic department dropped the tennis program. So Mast had to look around for a new place if he wanted to continue playing tennis.
“I came across Spring Arbor and fell in love with the college and the tennis program,” Mast said.
Mast liked how invested Spring Arbor is in its tennis program.
“Spring Arbor has amazing facilities. They just put up a $1.3 million tennis complex a couple of years ago,” Mast said.
He said he feels like he’ll be able to fit in with the tennis program right away.
“I feel like it’s going to be good. (Coach Terry Darling) has high expectations for me coming in on scholarship. I’m really looking forward to playing tennis under him and continuing my tennis career,” Mast said.
Mast was the 2019 KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year for boys tennis.
His only loss came to South Bend Saint Joseph sophomore Daniel Pries in a three-set battle in the finals of the Portage Regional. He finished with a 25-1 record.
Mast was an Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association All-State First Team selection and named to the All-District team. He won the Concord Sectional individual championship and was the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament No. 1 singles champion.
“I think it’s awesome. I’m really excited for him. I’m excited for Spring Arbor,” West Noble coach Greg Riegsecker said.
Mast’s coach mentioned that he thinks he will be successful at Spring Arbor because Mast does “everything” well.
“He’s got such good hands for tennis. He hits the ball hard, a great serve, his all-around game will make a really nice transition for him to go play in college,” Riegsecker said. “I’m excited to see his potential, because he wasn’t always tested that much in high school. I think he has extremely high potential.”
Mast plans on studying education while at Spring Arbor and wants to be a middle school teacher after graduation.
