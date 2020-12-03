KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Karly Kirkpatrick signed her letter of intent Thursday to play basketball at Indiana University Kokomo.
“Overall, the environment there I feel like I can really grow as a basketball player and as a person. I feel like it will set me up for an opportunity in the future,” Kirkpatrick said.
“Of course this has always been a goal for me. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without all of my friends, family and my family at TruFit,” Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick has never been the player for the Knights that is going to light up the scoreboard every night, but one that will fill up other areas of the stat sheet on a consistent basis. She will play a similar role in Kokomo.
“I see my goal of being the person who’s out there working their hardest, busting their butt to get everything done, encouraging everyone and being the hustle player,” Kirkpatrick said.
She was a varsity player as a freshman and has remained consistent scorer, averaging 5.7 points per game. She has increased her rebounding average to a career-high level at 6.1 per game this season. This season, Kirkpatrick is also averaging a career high in assists (4.1) and steals (3) per game.
That doesn’t mean she find areas to improve on before heading off to college.
“I honestly can improve a little bit on everything, but for sure my biggest thing is getting in shape and working on my shot and getting more confident,” Kirkpatrick said.
Kirkpatrick has created a lot of memories on the court with East Noble, but those won’t be the first to come to mind when she looks back on her career.
“The memories on the court are great, but memories I’m probably going to remember and cherish the most are the one that aren’t seen on the court, the long practices that me and my teammates all have to go through, all the inside jokes and all of the great memories in the locker room and on the bus,” Kirkpatrick said.
She plans on majoring in exercise science.
