BENTON — Churubusco ended the regular season in a solid fashion Friday night, reclaiming the Birds of Prey trophy with a 26-0 victory over Northeast Corner Conference Big School division champion Fairfield.
“This is a big win for our program,” Eagles coach Paul Sade said. “We were able to go undefeated against the Big School division. We didn’t win our division, but we were able to make our mark. I’m happy for our kids.”
Class 1A ninth-ranked Churubusco finished its regular season at 7-2, including 4-0 against NECC Big teams. It played everyone in the Big School division except for Angola.
The Eagles held the Falcons (4-5) to 66 yards of total offense, and they were all on the ground on 37 carries. Churubusco pretty much kept Fairfield between the 25-yard lines and even recovered a couple of fumbles in winning the turnover battle.
“Ultimately, our defense played pretty well,” Sade said. “Playing an option team, you can coach fundamental football and they can make you look wrong.
“We were able to keep their offense off the field and not get behind the chains.”
Wyatt Marks ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries for the Eagles. Nick Nondorf had two touchdowns and 86 yards rushing. Riley Buroff had a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nondorf midway through the third quarter and a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth down late in the second quarter. Ethan Hille added 53 yards on eight carries and a 2-point run.
Churubusco enters a huge Class 1A first-round sectional matchup with top-ranked Adams Central at home in a good frame of mind. Sade was proud of how his team focused on the task at hand against Fairfield. Friday night.
“The guys are pretty excited,” Sade said of drawing the Flying Jets. “But it’s a dangerous situation. It’s easy to be thinking ahead. But we did not take our focus off (Fairfield).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.