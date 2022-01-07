KENDALLVILLE — The Huntington North girls used a balanced scoring attack in their 55-14 win over East Noble on Friday night.
The Vikings (12-4, 3-1 Northeast 8) were led by their three dynamic freshmen. Marissa Trout led all scorers with 15 points, including 12 in the second half.
Emma Daugherty had 12 points, and Molly Daugherty ended up with 11.
The Knights (3-13, 1-3) were led by Bailea Bortner, who hit a pair of triples for six points. Bree Walmsley and Kyndal Mynhier each added three.
Huntington North scored the first 12 points of the game, including back-to-back three-pointers from Trout and Emma Daugherty.
Bortner hit one of her two threes at the 1:53 mark of the first quarter for the first East Noble bucket.
Molly Daugherty had her way in the second quarter, scoring nine points in the first four minutes of the second period. Her final score of the quarter made it 25-6.
Daugherty capped off a 6-0 run to start the third quarter before Bortner knocked down her second three-pointer.
The Vikings went back on another run that stretched deep into the fourth quarter and ended up being a 17-0 run.
The Knights are back in action on Tuesday when they host Wayne.
