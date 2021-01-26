ALBION — A big, furious rally by the Class 3A No. 13 Cougars helped propel them to a 57-50 victory over Blackhawk Christian Tuesday night.
Coming off a triple overtime loss to Class 1A No. 12 Bethany Christian the night before, the Central Noble girls knew they had to come back the next night and face another Class 1A state-ranked squad. The Braves (15-6), ranked No. 13, led 33-21 with 5:45 left in the third quarter before the Cougars scored the next 21 points and were up by nine early in the fourth quarter.
“We just need to pick our intensity up a little bit defensively. I thought they were getting a lot of easy looks. We allowed them to settle in and get some confidence in the first half,” Central Noble coach Josh Treesh said. “I thought in the second half they got tired, and we made them put the ball on the floor do something they were comfortable doing.”
Madi Vice helped spark the 21-0 run with the first five points of the second half for Central Noble. She finished with 23 points.
“What we saw from Madi is what we can see from Madi every game,” Treesh said. “She’s capable of putting the ball on the floor and scoring. She’s capable of knocking down shots. I think Madi just has to conquer Madi, and once she does that it really benefits us.”
Bridgette Gray finished with 16 points and Lydia Andrews ended up with 11.
Hailee Kline led the Braves with 17 points.
Vice’s jumper from the elbow began a fast and furious rally by the Cougars that wouldn’t stop until the 6:00 mark in the fourth. Vice went coast-to-coast after a steal near the top of key, the Gray buried a three before a fast-break bucket by Andrews tied the game, 33-33. Andrews was fouled on the shot but her free throw bounced left. Her teammate Abby Hile grabbed the offensive rebound and passed it back to her. Andrews attacked the rim and was fouled again. This time she hit both tosses to take the lead.
The lead quickly increased to nine after a transition score from Meghan Kiebel that made it 42-33.
Sydney Seabeck’s wide-open lay-up with six minutes remaining in the game ended the almost quarter-long drought by the Braves.
The two teams battled it out from the free-throw line the rest of the way. Blackhawk got as close as five with 1:55 left, but the Cougars made enough free throws to combat any attempt at a late rally by the Braves.
Central Noble was 15-of-22 from the stripe for the game while Blackhawk was 12-for-16.
The Cougars host Churubusco Friday.
