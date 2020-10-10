EMMA — Westview won’t quit.
The Warriors (12-7-1) battled until the very end and defeated a pesky five-win Bethany Christian team 5-4 in sudden death penalty kicks.
“It feels amazing,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “My guys battled back from a lot this year. We’re at 11 (wins) in a row now. Come on. I never thought (it would happen). They won’t quit.”
The match ended 0-0 at the end of regulation, and the goals finally came with five minutes left in the second overtime period.
Freshman Teague Misner dribbled through the Bethany Christian (5-11-2) defense and powered a shot from the left side and snuck it inside the right post.
Just over a minute later, the Bruins were awarded a penalty kick and Jordan Richer buried it to tie the game with 3:48 left.
In penalty kicks, both teams made four out of five, which forced sudden death. Westview keeper Drew Litwiller saved the first one, which meant it was up to Braden Eash to send his team to regionals for the first time since 2016.
Eash stepped up and nailed it, sending the Westview bench to clear and the stands to erupt.
“To be honest with you, it’s too bad someone had to lose. We would have played all night long,” Martin said. “We score, then a minute later they score. It was incredible.”
Litwiller had two saves during the penalty kick portion of the match.
“It was huge. Drew has been so good for us, not just in the goal, but he brings a sense of leadership with him,” Martin said. “He’s a great kid, and I couldn’t be happier for all of them. Wow. I mean, wow!”
Westview travels to the Class 1A regional at Argos next Saturday.
