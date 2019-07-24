KENDALLVILLE — You give up a hobby or activity for a lengthy period of time, it’s probably likely that you won’t ever do it again because you did not like it or it was something you felt you outgrew. Or, at the very least, you reminisce about it, make a couple minimal efforts toward that activity from time to time and never pick it up like you used to because of faded interest or some kind of personal limitation.
After roughly a 43-year break from softball, Kendallville resident Steve Zwick regained it and has been better than he has ever been in his 60s and 70s.
At 76, Zwick is still going strong in a couple of leagues a year with not much wear and tear on the body and feels he has a lot left.
“I don’t know how long I’ll be doing this,” Zwick said Thursday. “Right now, I feel I could play until I’m 85.”
Zwick was in his upper teens when he picked up softball while he was serving in the United States Army in Germany in the early 1960s. He was playing fast-pitch softball before he was discharged.
Zwick continued playing at home in a slow-pitch industrial league for two years.
Then Zwick said he took a break. Life happening likely played a big factor, including getting a job and building a family. He also found a new hobby, golf. Zwick still works some at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville.
On a winter day about 15 years ago in the Fort Myers area in Florida, an acquaintance from Fort Wayne asked Zwick about playing slow-pitch softball. Ken Eytcheson, a basketball coach at the old Arcola High School who also served on the East Allen County school board, ended up being the spark that lit Zwick’s fire for softball at either 61 or 62 years old.
“I never gave it any thought. I owe it all to Kenny,” Zwick said on why he wanted to play softball. “He is a wonderful man.”
At his peak, Zwick played as many as eight games a week and 150 games during his five months in Florida. The infielder has caught on with very good teams in Indianapolis and in Florida and has contributed to a lot of success.
Zwick said his three biggest accomplishments in softball have come within the last three years while playing with the Indianapolis Classics with two major championships and a hall of fame induction.
The Classics won it all in their classification in the Softball Players Association World Championships in Dalton, Georgia, in 2016, and won the gold medal in Class AA at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, in 2018.
Between those major championships, the Classics, including Zwick, were inducted into the Indiana Softball Indianapolis Hall of Fame in 2017 for 25 years of existence.
The Classics are in their 28th year of play and started as an age 50-and-over team. On what Zwick and other players were told by Classics manager Dick Douglas, the team will transition to an 80-and-over team in two years.
“Winning that world championship in 2016 in Dalton, Georgia, was the first time I won anything,” Zwick said. “I was ecstatic. I was acting like a kid, pumping my fists and all that.
“It’s not all about me. Everything I accomplished I owe to my teammates,” he added. “We’re a bunch of older guys living out a lifelong dream. And you’d be surprised how good some of the guys are at age 75 and into their mid-80s. They’re fast.”
The Classics played in the Huntsman Games in 2017 and 2018, but won’t take part in the prestigious athletic event for senior citizens this coming October. However, Zwick will return to the Huntsman Games playing for the Michigan-based Michiana Merchants as a pickup player.
“The Huntsman Games are modeled after the Olympics and over 11,000 athletes from around the world took part in 2018,” Zwick said. “They also have dinners, dances and social get-togethers.”
“It’s more than just winning. It’s about sportsmanship and camaraderie. There’s 14 or 15 of us hoopin’ and hollerin’ and we don’t even talk about winning. We just want to hit, have fun and don’t get hurt.”
Zwick and his teammates and his opponents are in very good shape for their ages. Some senior players played some minor league baseball in their younger days, and Zwick said you can tell those type of players by seeing their footwork and how they run.
Zwick said Jose and Ozzie Canseco play for a 50-and-over team in Miami. The twin brothers and former major league baseball players are both 55 years old.
Zwick is dealing with some arthritis in his left knee, but he feels he can play through it.
And there are also different rules in place with safety in mind. There are two bases at first base and a secondary home plate to minimize the chances of collisions. Sometimes there are screens placed in front of the pitcher to avoid getting hit by batted balls.
“It’s still the responsibility of the baserunner to avoid a collision,” Zwick said.
Eleven players can take the field on defense at that senior level. The base defense would be a pitcher, a catcher, four outfielders and five infielders with the fifth infielder usually being the middle fielder behind second base. But that fifth infielder can be a fifth outfielder to defend against a power hitter, or shift to the holes between shortstop and third base and between the second baseman position and first base. As is the case in Major League Baseball, shifts can be really creative in senior softball to take away strengths of opposing hitters.
The batting order can be long as you want in senior softball.
Zwick lives in the Fort Myers area from early November to the middle of March. He plays for the Odd Ducks travel team through the Florida Half Century Amateur Softball Association for more experienced players and in an area recreational league in Fort Myers that includes a lot of local players as well as snowbirds who migrate from northern states and Canada to Florida during the winter months.
A lot of teams in the FHCASA have sponsors. Zwick feels the tournaments he plays in over the summers with the Classics are more competitive than it is in the FHCASA travel circuit.
The joy of playing for Zwick at his age means so much more than wins and losses.
“We’re sports-oriented. We’re competitive. But I’ve also been to places I’ve never been before I played softball, like Myrtle Beach and Daytona Beach, and Auburn, Alabama, and St. Louis,” Zwick said. “There’s something to be said for having a few refreshments and telling stories in the parking lot after the game.”
Zwick and the Classics will be in a big tournament soon. They will play in the Softball Players Association World Championship in the first week of August in Columbus, Ohio.
