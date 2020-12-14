WOODBURN — It was a sleepy Monday game that ended with the energy both teams were searching for.
East Noble escaped a flurry of threes by Woodlan’s Brennan Donovan in the final 30 seconds for a 56-54 victory.
The Knights (2-3) led 54-43 after Hunter Kline hit a pair of free throws, then Donovan made his first of three shots from distance with 31.3 seconds left to cut it to eight.
Max Bender made both of his free attempts after being fouled by the Warriors to push it back to double digits with 23.7 left.
Donovan made the next three to cut it back to seven, then on the next out of bounds, Woodlan’s Joe Reidy stole the ball in the backcourt and passed it out to Donovan, who drilled a fade away three to cut it to four.
East Noble quickly inbounded the ball to Keegan Foster, who missed handled the entry pass but was called for a travel, giving the ball back to the Warriors with four seconds left. Reidy hoisted up a three that was short, but Donovan got the offensive rebound and quickly put it back up for the bucket and the foul with 1.1 left on the clock.
After a timeout and East Noble up 56-54, Donovan tried to miss the free-throw attempt in hopes to get the rebound and quick score. However, the Knights’ Avery Kline saved the day with the rebound to secure the win.
“Honestly, if you look at it on paper it doesn’t look very good. I’ll have to go back and look at the film,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said of how his team handled the last minute of the game. “Honestly, I didn’t think it was poor execution. I think there towards the end there was one time where we closed out with our hands down. Other than that, (Donovan) hits one completely fading away.”
The Warriors had a press on for the last few minutes of the fourth quarter, and Eakins thought his team handled it well despite two turnovers in the last 15 seconds of the game.
“I thought Keegan got hammered when they stole the ball there with about 15 seconds to go, and then I didn’t think it was a travel. I didn’t even think he had the basketball,” Eakins said.
The final minute overshadowed a stellar three-point performance by the Knights. Braeden Ball knocked down five triples and finished with 19 points. Chris Hood got going in the second half and ended up with 13, and Keegan Foster hit three shots from distance for nine points. Max Bender also had nine points.
Woodlan sat in a 2-3 zone to neutralize Hood, since it had no defenders who could handle his build. East Noble was forced to shoot them out of it and did with nine made threes.
“We’ve been up near the double figure mark now three times. Braeden is obviously shooting the ball really, really well. He got a couple of really nice inside-out passes (Monday) against the zone,” Eakins said. “He’s starting to feel really confident. Keegan hits some shots. He’s getting more confident. Then, Max got himself to the free-throw line there in the fourth quarter. All in all, our guards are starting to make some shots and opening up the paint a little more for Chris. You saw in the second half because we hit shots, they had to come out of the zone, which allowed Chris to get the ball in the paint more often.”
East Noble held Woodlan’s top scorer Reidy to 23 points. He scored the first six points of the game, but the Knights made him work the rest of the night with Kline and Bender both defending him.
“Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job almost the entire night. We mixed up defenses and we tried to keep Reidy off balance. We tried to force him to work for everything. I thought we did as good a job that I’ve seen. I saw them play each of their four games so far, and we’ve done as good a job as anybody at keeping him off balance and away from the rim.”
After Reidy scored the first six points, Hood scored a pair of buckets sandwiched around a three by Ball.
The senior guard scored the last eight points of the half to give East Noble a 21-17 lead at the break. He hit two threes and was fouled on an attempt at the buzzer. Ball sank two of the three free throws.
Woodlan opened the second half with a 9-2 run before Foster and Ball hit a combined three triples to take back the lead before the fourth quarter.
East Noble travels to Columbia City Friday before playing South Bend Washington in the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.