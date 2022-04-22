EMMA — East Noble made Westview make plays on Friday night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they failed to make a few plays in the field, and it turned into a 6-3 win for the Knights in six innings.
The skies opened up in the top of the seventh. The Knights scored three runs before lightning was spotted in the area, which stopped the game. The runs scored in the seventh don't count because the game was called in the middle of the inning.
East Noble has struggled to score early on this season but were able to manufacture some runs with its bunt game.
“We have to put the ball in play and make the defense make the plays. Tonight we were able to get it going,” East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
East Noble starting pitcher Trace Holliday helped his own cause in the top of the second inning with a single up the middle to score Noah Perkins from third. Perkins was moved to third on a perfect bunt by Evan Eggering.
Andrew Johnson followed with another bunt and the throw to first was high, which allowed Eggering to come around and tie the game, 2-2.
Trevor Marcellus put down the third bunt of the inning, and the Warriors made another throwing error to score two more runs and put Marcellus at third. Owen Ritchie hit a grounder to short to plate Marcellus and put the Knights up 5-2.
“All we have to do is throw the ball over (to first),” Westview coach Jason Rahn said.
East Noble added to its lead with a run in the top of the third. It loaded the bases then got a wild pitch from Easton Bontrager to score Eggering.
All but one of the Knights runs were unearned. The Warriors threw four different pitchers in the game. Bontrager had four strikeouts, and Mason Wire and Bucky Lehman each had two.
The next two innings were quiet with minimal traffic on the base paths. Holliday settled in after a rough first inning. He finished with four innings pitched, allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
“Trace threw really well after a shaky start. He got dialed in there and threw a solid four innings,” Desmonds said.
Westview got a run off East Noble reliever Charles Gabet in the bottom of the fifth. Braden Kauffman led off the inning with a single. After he advanced on a wild pitch and balk, Wire pushed him home with a single to left.
The Warriors nearly scored a couple more, but Reese Rouch threw out Wire as he was trying to advance to third on a single from Titus. Gabet got a fly out to end the inning. He finished with a pair of strikeouts.
“I said, 'Just pump strikes in there and make them hit there way back,'” Desmonds said. “(Gabet) did just that and I'm really happy with his performance.”
“Our approach at the plate wasn't great. When we had two-strike approach, that's when we had the majority of our hits,” Rahn said.
The Warriors got the scoring started on Friday in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs.
Kauffman's single to left to scored Matty Mortrud, who led off the inning with a single to center.
Micah Miller reached on a fielder's choice then scored later in the inning on a wild pitch from Holliday.
East Noble travels to Garrett for a doubleheader today. Westview opens the NECC Tournament against Eastside at home on Tuesday.
